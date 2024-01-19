Dr. Sito Narcisse Steps Down as Superintendent of East Baton Rouge Parish School System

Dr. Sito Narcisse, the Superintendent of the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, has decided to step down, marking the end of his three-year tenure. The announcement, delivered on a Friday morning, comes in the wake of a recent decision by the school board, which voted 5-4 against renewing his contract.

Narcisse's Tenure and Resignation

A figure of dedication and commitment, Dr. Narcisse held his superintendent position for three years. During this period, he has witnessed and led numerous accomplishments alongside his team, making significant strides within the school system.

Despite these achievements, the decision to terminate his contract was made, prompting his resignation. His annual salary, standing at $255,000, is set to expire on June 30. The school board is expected to propose a buyout for the remainder of his contract, with a vote on this proposal slated to occur next week.

Interim Superintendent Announcement

In the aftermath of Narcisse's announcement, the school board moves swiftly to maintain a steady helm. School Board President Carla Powell has announced that an interim superintendent will be revealed the day after Narcisse's resignation.

Looking Ahead

While Dr. Narcisse prepares to depart, the school board is actively working towards ensuring a smooth transition. The focus remains on continuing the progress made under Narcisse's leadership and fostering an environment that promotes academic success for all students.