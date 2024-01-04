Dr. Sheila Nazarian Criticizes DEI’s Impact on Medicine, Calls for a Return to Meritocracy

Renowned Jewish Iranian-American plastic surgeon and Netflix star, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, in a thought-provoking opinion column for the Jerusalem Post, has voiced her apprehensions regarding the growing influence of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ideologies on the medical profession. Nazarian contends that DEI, rather than uplifting the profession, is actually lowering its standards and putting patients at risk by emphasizing identity politics over meritocracy and competence.

DEI’s Influence on Medical Schools

Dr. Nazarian references a study revealing that almost half of the leading medical schools in the U.S are rewarding DEI-related activities. This, she suggests, pulls focus from essential medical training and instead centers on politicized, qualitative standards. The danger here, as per Nazarian, is the potential compromise on patient safety, as the DEI initiative may result in a lowering of admission criteria.

Are Patients at Risk?

Nazarian’s critique of DEI extends to patient care as well. She argues that DEI might inadvertently encourage doctors to view patients through a biased lens, thereby undermining the principle of equal care for all. This, she asserts, is yet another instance where DEI can potentially endanger patients rather than securing their welfare.

Signs of Change

Despite her criticism, Dr. Nazarian does acknowledge some positive signs of change. For instance, the University of North Carolina’s medical school has taken a step back from DEI, having dismantled its DEI task force, and the national accrediting body has clarified that they do not enforce quantitative outcomes for DEI.

At the core of Dr. Nazarian’s argument is a call to action. She urges Americans to stand against the politicization of medicine through DEI, emphasizing the need for a return to meritocracy and competence as the primary considerations in the medical field.