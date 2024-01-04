en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Dr. Sheila Nazarian Criticizes DEI’s Impact on Medicine, Calls for a Return to Meritocracy

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST
Dr. Sheila Nazarian Criticizes DEI’s Impact on Medicine, Calls for a Return to Meritocracy

Renowned Jewish Iranian-American plastic surgeon and Netflix star, Dr. Sheila Nazarian, in a thought-provoking opinion column for the Jerusalem Post, has voiced her apprehensions regarding the growing influence of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) ideologies on the medical profession. Nazarian contends that DEI, rather than uplifting the profession, is actually lowering its standards and putting patients at risk by emphasizing identity politics over meritocracy and competence.

DEI’s Influence on Medical Schools

Dr. Nazarian references a study revealing that almost half of the leading medical schools in the U.S are rewarding DEI-related activities. This, she suggests, pulls focus from essential medical training and instead centers on politicized, qualitative standards. The danger here, as per Nazarian, is the potential compromise on patient safety, as the DEI initiative may result in a lowering of admission criteria.

Are Patients at Risk?

Nazarian’s critique of DEI extends to patient care as well. She argues that DEI might inadvertently encourage doctors to view patients through a biased lens, thereby undermining the principle of equal care for all. This, she asserts, is yet another instance where DEI can potentially endanger patients rather than securing their welfare.

Signs of Change

Despite her criticism, Dr. Nazarian does acknowledge some positive signs of change. For instance, the University of North Carolina’s medical school has taken a step back from DEI, having dismantled its DEI task force, and the national accrediting body has clarified that they do not enforce quantitative outcomes for DEI.

At the core of Dr. Nazarian’s argument is a call to action. She urges Americans to stand against the politicization of medicine through DEI, emphasizing the need for a return to meritocracy and competence as the primary considerations in the medical field.

0
United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
24 seconds ago
Herminie Family Finds Hope in Community Support Following New Year's Day Fire
As the dawn of the New Year broke in Herminie, Pennsylvania, the Riles family was jolted awake by a nightmare scenario. Their home, a haven of memories and comfort, was suddenly ablaze, spreading orange flames and fear alike. At approximately 2:30 a.m., the family, deep in sleep, was alerted to the impending danger by their
Herminie Family Finds Hope in Community Support Following New Year's Day Fire
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
2 mins ago
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
2 mins ago
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
Ninth Circuit Court Upholds Conviction in Complex Immigration Case
32 seconds ago
Ninth Circuit Court Upholds Conviction in Complex Immigration Case
YOU Season 5: Release Date, Plot Twists, and the Wait for a Satisfying Conclusion
34 seconds ago
YOU Season 5: Release Date, Plot Twists, and the Wait for a Satisfying Conclusion
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
57 seconds ago
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Latest Headlines
World News
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
15 seconds
Aire-Wharfe League Ramps Up Efforts to Recruit New Umpires
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
23 seconds
Severance Hospital Reigns Supreme in South Korea's NCSI Rankings
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
28 seconds
Planet TV Studios Unveils 'New Frontiers': Spotlight on TissueGnostics and Precision Medicine
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
57 seconds
Tulare County Voices 210 to Host Forum on Election Integrity
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
2 mins
Keisha Nash Whitaker's Death: A Stark Reminder of the Dangers of Alcohol Abuse
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
2 mins
East Allegheny Football Coach Dom Pecora Announces Resignation
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
2 mins
UNH Basketball: New Coach, New Hopes, and a Promise to Defy the Odds
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
2 mins
Josh Martin Leaves Keighley Cougars due to Homesickness
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
2 mins
Ryan Swartz's Stellar Performance Leads Portsmouth to Victory
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app