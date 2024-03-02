Dr. Phil's Bizarre Beverly Crest Mansion Hits Market for $5.75 Million

Social media buzzed with confusion and intrigue as Dr. Phil's linked, but never occupied, Beverly Crest mansion was listed for sale at a staggering $5.75 million. This Spanish-style home, distinguished by its eclectic interior including neon lights, unusual art, and peculiar animal figurines, belongs to a family trust associated with the television personality, yet is currently inhabited by his son, Jordan McGraw.

Unconventional Elegance

Spanning 6,170 square feet, the interior of this two-story mansion defies conventional decor norms, featuring a grand room under a black-and-white checkered rotunda, a staircase wrapped in wood branches, and a dining room with an anti-gun art installation. Beyond its extravagant indoor design, the exterior maintains a more traditional appearance, with a dining gazebo, lounge area, and a swimming pool, all nestled within Beverly Crest's luxurious landscape.

McGraw Legacy

While Dr. Phil, renowned for his advice-centric talk show since 2002, has amassed multiple properties in Beverly Hills, this particular estate's limelight shines on Jordan McGraw. As a musician, Jordan's recent endeavors include touring with the Jonas Brothers and releasing new music, adding another layer of celebrity allure to the already captivating property story.

Hollywood's Real Estate Carousel

In related news, Fred Savage secured a $5 million deal on his 1920s Mediterranean Hancock Park home, now in the hands of Hollywood writers Jennifer Crittenden and Bill Wrubel. Meanwhile, Chandler Parsons expanded his L.A. real estate portfolio with a new Hollywood Hills acquisition for $6.775 million, and Ellen Pompeo finalized the sale of her Hamptons modern farmhouse for just under $3 million, underscoring the continuous movement within the high-profile real estate market.

The sale of Dr. Phil's Beverly Crest mansion not only offers a glimpse into the personal lives of celebrities but also reflects the eclectic tastes and lifestyle choices that define them. As the property changes hands, its unique character and the stories it harbors will undoubtedly continue to fascinate and bewilder.