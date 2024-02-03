Dr. Phil McGraw Tackles U.S. Immigration Issue in New Primetime Show

Television therapy personality, Dr. Phil McGraw, has turned his focus to the volatile issue of U.S. immigration. The renowned psychologist recently conducted a first-hand investigation at the Southern border in Texas, recording his experiences for his upcoming show, 'Dr. Phil Primetime.'

McGraw's Border Visit

McGraw's visit to Eagle Pass, TX, involved walking along the border fence, conducting interviews with border agents, and assessing the current situation. His criticism of the current administration's immigration policies was pointed, particularly targeting Vice President Kamala Harris for her single visit to the border since assuming office. McGraw contrasted this with his own active exploration of the issue on the ground.

A Balancing Act

While McGraw is an advocate for immigration and acknowledges its vital contribution to the U.S. economy, he also points out the urgent need to address the issues at the border. He calls for the enforcement of immigration laws, arguing that ignoring them could potentially trigger a cascade of law-breaking once migrants enter the country.

'America First' and Immigration

McGraw also shared his thoughts on 'America First' policies. He suggests that prioritizing the country's interests is not an act of selfishness but a necessary strategy for maintaining order and stability. His comments come at a time when data from the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol shows a nearly 40% increase in border encounters from 2021 to 2023, with the trend escalating in the last three months.

'Dr. Phil Primetime' is set to premiere on February 26 on Merit Street Media, McGraw's own cable network. Through this platform, he aims to shed light on the complexities of the immigration issue, offering a unique perspective anchored in his background in psychology and media.