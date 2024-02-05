Dr. Patricia Engelhardt: A Pinnacle Platinum Professional in Psychology and Military

Industrial and Organizational Psychology expert and distinguished military veteran, Dr. Patricia Engelhardt, has been named the Top Pinnacle Platinum Professional. This honor recognizes her notable contributions to psychology, the military, and civic advocacy, spanning a career of over 40 years.

Unwavering Commitment to Education

Dr. Engelhardt's educational journey began at the University of Central Florida, where she graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Radio, Television, and Journalism in 1981. She pursued her Master of Science in Counseling and Human Development from Troy University in 1985, and later a PhD in Industrial and Organizational Psychology from Capella University in 2016.

Career Spanning Military, Government, and Entrepreneurship

Her career is a rich tapestry of military service in the United States Air Force, government roles, entrepreneurship, and academia. She served under General during the first Gulf War and founded the Coalition of Forces for Veterans. In addition, she has held board positions in several community organizations and has been decorated with multiple military honors.

Research on Hostile Work Environments

Dr. Engelhardt is known for her groundbreaking research on predictors of hostile work environments. As a registered mental health counselor, she has leveraged her academic background and professional experience to add necessary insights into this field. Her association with esteemed organizations like the Society of Industrial and Organizational Psychology (SIOP) and the American Psychological Association (APA) further attest to her standing in the field.

Inspiring Future Generations

Dr. Engelhardt's career is a testament to overcoming challenges related to diversity and inclusion. She plans to share her life experiences and research through published works, in hopes of inspiring future generations. A firm believer in learning from the wisdom of the aged and respecting all cultures, Dr. Engelhardt enjoys outdoor activities and respects her educational lineage. She dedicates her honors to her mother, who achieved a Doctor of Education degree while raising children as a single mother.