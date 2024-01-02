en English
Dr. Mark Potter Appointed as New Fiscal Consultant for Rochester City School District

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
Dr. Mark Potter, the retired District Superintendent of the Liverpool Central School District, has been appointed by the New York State Education Department (NYSED) as the new fiscal consultant for the Rochester City School District (RCSD). The appointment comes as part of a broader effort to assist the RCSD with fiscal management and planning.

Role and Responsibilities

Dr. Potter’s role will involve working closely with the monitor, district staff, and Department staff to ensure successful implementation of Academic Improvement and Financial plans. His primary responsibility will be to guide the RCSD towards long-term fiscal stability. This will involve aiding the district in the development and execution of its school budget, a task that presents several challenges.

Fiscal Challenges

The RCSD is currently grappling with the expiration of federal stimulus funds, potential stagnation in local financial support from the city, and the undertaking of significant initiatives such as grade reconfiguration and facilities modernization. Dr. Potter’s extensive experience in instruction, finance, facilities management, and operations makes him well-equipped to help the district navigate these financial complexities.

Expectations and Confidence

NYSED Commissioner Betty Rose has expressed confidence in Dr. Potter’s ability to guide the district through these financial challenges. She believes this will enable the district to concentrate on improving student academic performance and ensuring equitable opportunities for all students. Dr. Potter is stepping into the role previously held by Jaime Alicea, who served as the state-appointed ‘district monitor’. The position is entirely funded by the state, meaning there is no charge to the district for Dr. Potter’s services.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

