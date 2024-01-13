Dr. Gloria Burgess and Community Foundation of Snohomish County Honored with 2024 Beloved Community Award

The 2024 Beloved Community Award will honor Dr. Gloria Burgess and the Community Foundation of Snohomish County, a decision announced by the Lift Every Voice Legacy (LEVL) board of directors. The prestigious accolade will be conferred during the 6th Annual Tribute to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., an event that weaves the arts into its core with a program titled ‘Inspiring a Beloved Community in Song, Spoken Word and Dance’. Scheduled for January 15 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, the evening program tickets are priced at $15.

Contributions to the Beloved Community

Both recipients are recognized for their exceptional contributions to local communities, with their work spanning across philanthropy, mentorship, and economic empowerment. Dr. Gloria Burgess, an erstwhile resident of Edmonds and the current CEO of Jazz, Inc., is renowned for her prowess in intercultural competence and leadership. Alongside her husband, she runs a family foundation with a primary focus on aiding children and youth.

Community Foundation of Snohomish County: A Quiet Force

The Community Foundation of Snohomish County, meanwhile, is acknowledged for its subtle yet significant support of various nonprofits. The organization has demonstrated a strong commitment towards advancing equity and social justice by fostering an environment that is diverse, equitable, and inclusive. The foundation’s work particularly stands out for its support of BIPOC-led organizations, thereby aligning with the principles of the Beloved Community and embodying values of a society free of hatred, injustice, and poverty.

A Day for the Community

The event on January 15 promises more than just the awards ceremony. A free morning program is designed for children and families, featuring performances and educational activities. The day is set to be a tribute to the values of the Beloved Community, a celebration of those who embody its principles and a call to inspire others to do the same.