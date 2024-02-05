Dr. Gabriella Durán Blakey Takes the Helm as APS Superintendent

Dr. Gabriella Durán Blakey, a native of Albuquerque and current Chief Operations Officer of Albuquerque Public Schools (APS), has been appointed as the new superintendent of APS, succeeding Scott Elder. The transition will happen when Elder's contract ends on June 30, 2024. Blakey, with over two decades of service in APS, boasts a track record of various roles including teacher, assistant principal, principal, and associate superintendent. As the new superintendent, she is set to lead the instruction and services for over 68,000 students across more than 140 schools in the district.

Unanimous Selection After Nationwide Search

The APS Board of Education was unanimous in their choice of Blakey after conducting a nationwide search. The selection was based on her extensive experience with APS, a proven record of improving student outcomes, and her role in creating the Emerging Stronger strategic plan. Blakey, the highest-paid sole superintendent of APS ever, will draw an annual salary of $295,000 under a two-year contract.

Ambitious 90-Day Plan

Blakey has outlined a 90-day plan that includes improving student outcomes, assessing APS' financial position, and effective collaboration with the community, board, and staff. This plan is a part of her commitment to achieving the community's goals and delivering results that align with the expectations set by the community and the school board.

A Native with a Vision

Blakey, an Albuquerque native, holds advanced degrees in educational leadership and has been part of APS for over 20 years. She is actively involved in the community through various organizations and has a strong educational background, including a doctorate of education from the University of New Mexico. On her appointment, she expressed trust in the community and pride in her new role. With her husband's role as an educator and professional musician, her roots run deep in the Albuquerque community.

As the new superintendent, Dr. Gabriella Durán Blakey is poised to guide APS in its ambitious new strategic plan to improve academic outcomes for its students and oversee the daily operations of over 140 schools. Her appointment follows a thorough selection process, including feedback from over 7,000 survey participants and more than 20 outreach sessions. The Albuquerque community now looks forward to the changes and improvements Blakey will bring to APS.