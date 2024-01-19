Dr. David L. Mills: The Timekeeper of the Internet Passes Away

Dr. David L. Mills, the wizard behind the Network Time Protocol (NTP), left us at the age of 85 on January 17, 2024. This news was shared by Vint Cerf, a fellow Internet pioneer, on the Internet Society mailing list. Dr. Mills, a man of utmost dedication and brilliance, created the NTP in 1985, an invention that has become an integral component in the synchronization of computer system clocks worldwide.

Advertisment

The Legacy of NTP

Dr. Mills' creation of the NTP is not merely a technological achievement but a cornerstone for the digital world. It ensures the integrity of data, fortifies network security, and guarantees the accuracy of financial transactions and logging activities on the Internet. It is the invisible hand that keeps the world's digital clocks in unison, enabling seamless interactions across the globe.

Contributions Beyond NTP

Advertisment

The contribution of Dr. Mills to the Internet began in the 1970s during his tenure at COMSAT and his involvement with ARPANET, the precursor to our modern Internet. Despite being born with glaucoma and eventually losing his sight, his impact extended beyond the NTP. He was the creator of the first Fuzzball router, contributed to the inception of FTP, and inspired the development of the diagnostic tool 'ping'. Not only this, but he also played a significant role in shaping the Internet Architecture, serving as the inaugural chairman of the Internet Architecture Task Force.

Recognizing the Visionary: Dr. Mills

His relentless dedication and exceptional contributions to the field were recognized multiple times. Dr. Mills was inducted as a Fellow of the Association for Computing Machinery in 1999 and the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers in 2002. His most prestigious accolade came in 2013 when he received the IEEE Internet Award. After earning his PhD from the University of Michigan in 1971, he served as an emeritus professor at the University of Delaware until his retirement in 2008. Despite his distinguished career and countless accolades, he remained a humble man of science, inspiring many with his life and work.