Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee

Jay Nardini, Chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), has officially welcomed Dr. Carlton Underwood into the ACCT Finance and Audit Committee. The ACCT, a key national organization based out of Washington, D.C., plays a critical role in uniting community college leaders across the country to address urgent issues and promote student success through advocacy and constructive educational initiatives.

ACCT’s Role in Education

The ACCT stands as a vital representative of community college trustees before numerous government bodies and educational institutions. By facilitating dialogues and fostering collaboration, it aims to strengthen the community college system and ensure quality education for all students.

Dr. Underwood’s Illustrious Career

Dr. Underwood, a Central Wyoming College alumnus, has a distinguished history of service with the Central Wyoming College’s Board of Trustees. He has held multiple roles, including Treasurer, Vice Chair, and Board Chair, demonstrating his commitment and leadership abilities at every level. He has also held various leadership positions with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, further showcasing his versatility and dedication.

Current Role and Recent Achievements

Currently, Dr. Underwood serves as the Fiduciary Trust Officer for the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. Here, he manages trust fund assets for the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes, contributing to the financial stability and growth of these communities. Proving his commitment to continuous growth and learning, Dr. Underwood recently added a Doctor of Education Degree in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California to his credentials.

Involvement in Local Education

Dr. Underwood’s dedication to education goes beyond higher education. He also serves as Board Clerk for the Fremont County School District 14 and is deeply involved in the growth and success of Central Wyoming College. Recognized as a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution, the college caters to the largest American Indian student population in Wyoming, reflecting Dr. Underwood’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in education.