en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:33 pm EST
Dr. Carlton Underwood Joins ACCT Finance and Audit Committee

Jay Nardini, Chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), has officially welcomed Dr. Carlton Underwood into the ACCT Finance and Audit Committee. The ACCT, a key national organization based out of Washington, D.C., plays a critical role in uniting community college leaders across the country to address urgent issues and promote student success through advocacy and constructive educational initiatives.

ACCT’s Role in Education

The ACCT stands as a vital representative of community college trustees before numerous government bodies and educational institutions. By facilitating dialogues and fostering collaboration, it aims to strengthen the community college system and ensure quality education for all students.

Dr. Underwood’s Illustrious Career

Dr. Underwood, a Central Wyoming College alumnus, has a distinguished history of service with the Central Wyoming College’s Board of Trustees. He has held multiple roles, including Treasurer, Vice Chair, and Board Chair, demonstrating his commitment and leadership abilities at every level. He has also held various leadership positions with the Northern Arapaho Tribe, further showcasing his versatility and dedication.

Current Role and Recent Achievements

Currently, Dr. Underwood serves as the Fiduciary Trust Officer for the Bureau of Trust Funds Administration. Here, he manages trust fund assets for the Northern Arapaho and Eastern Shoshone tribes, contributing to the financial stability and growth of these communities. Proving his commitment to continuous growth and learning, Dr. Underwood recently added a Doctor of Education Degree in Organizational Change and Leadership from the University of Southern California to his credentials.

Involvement in Local Education

Dr. Underwood’s dedication to education goes beyond higher education. He also serves as Board Clerk for the Fremont County School District 14 and is deeply involved in the growth and success of Central Wyoming College. Recognized as a Native American Serving Non-Tribal Institution, the college caters to the largest American Indian student population in Wyoming, reflecting Dr. Underwood’s commitment to promoting diversity and inclusion in education.

0
Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
21 seconds ago
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
In a unique blend of entertainment and education, the Museum of Science & Industry (MOSI) has unveiled a new exhibit dedicated to the DC Superheroes. This interactive showcase will be open to the public until May 5th, offering visitors a chance to engage in a variety of superhero-themed activities and learn through play. The exhibit
DC Superheroes Descend on MOSI: A Unique Fusion of Entertainment and Education
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk's Death
2 mins ago
College Principal Booked for Abetment to Suicide Following Clerk's Death
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
2 mins ago
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
32 seconds ago
Yakima Valley Libraries Ignite Reading Enthusiasm With Winter Challenge
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment
54 seconds ago
School Choice in Colorado: A New Era of Educational Empowerment
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition
2 mins ago
Chinese University Dance Crew Clinches Gold at Nike-Sponsored Street Dance Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
15 seconds
SIRO Set to Debut in Dubai with a Revolutionary Approach to Well-being
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
17 seconds
Dennis Smith Jr.'s Recurring Back Issues Complicate Brooklyn Nets' Game Against Rockets
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
44 seconds
Hammonton High School Triumphs in Cape-Atlantic League National Division Game
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
48 seconds
Lions Rugby Team Gears up for Sharks Clash: Focus on Game Management
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
1 min
South Dakota's 99th Legislature: Navigating Towards a Novel Future
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
1 min
Tyler McKinley Excels in High School Campaign, Commits to Bearcats
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
2 mins
Pragya Singh Thakur Balances Judicial Process and Party Directives Amid Controversies
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
2 mins
Lucy Hale Marks Two Years of Sobriety, Reflects on Personal Journey
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
2 mins
Clark County School Board Elections: Garcia Morales Re-elected as President
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
8 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app