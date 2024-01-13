en English
Travel & Tourism

Downtown Tempe Braces for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Races and Street Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:57 am EST
Downtown Tempe Braces for Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona Races and Street Festival

This weekend, downtown Tempe, Arizona, prepares to pulsate with the energy of numerous running events and a lively street festival. The anticipated Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona races have been scheduled, promising an action-packed weekend. Starting on Saturday morning with a 5K race at Tempe Beach Park, the series of events includes the Kids Rock mile and half-mile runs. Sunday brings with it the thrill of a half-marathon and a 10K race, kicking off from Mill Avenue and Third Street.

Travel Restrictions and Street Closures

Given the magnitude of the events, a series of travel restrictions will be in place. The city aims to create a safe and conducive environment for both participants and spectators. Street closures will facilitate the races and the 2nd Sundays on Mill outdoor market, another highlight of the weekend. It’s an orchestration of logistics as the city gears up to accommodate and celebrate both events.

Music and Celebrations

In true Rock ‘n’ Roll Arizona style, live bands will serenade the runners along the race courses. The rhythm of music will reverberate through the streets, adding to the festive atmosphere. Tempe Beach Park will host musical performances on Sunday morning, promising a tuneful start to the day. The half-marathon takes runners on a scenic route extending into Papago Park and Old Town Scottsdale, leading to additional traffic restrictions.

2nd Sundays on Mill

Adding to the weekend’s festivities, the 2nd Sundays on Mill event will operate from noon to 5 p.m. This market adds a dash of outdoor shopping experience to the mix, necessitating the closure of Mill Avenue and adjacent streets. It’s a weekend of sport, music, and community spirit, painting downtown Tempe with vibrant colors of celebration.

Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

