Downtown Moorhead Embarks on a New Era with Major Redevelopment Project

In a significant stride towards urban transformation, the downtown area of Moorhead witnesses the commencement of a major redevelopment project. The external demolition of the erstwhile Herberger's building at the Moorhead Center Mall kick-started on February 1, marking the beginning of an ambitious journey to rejuvenation. This development comes on the heels of several weeks of internal demolition work in the building, and the prior relocation of businesses such as Thai Orchid, Vic's Bar and Grill, FM Antiques and More, Comfort and Joy, and Nails Pro.

A Fond Farewell to Herberger's

The Herberger's store, a stalwart at the Moorhead Center Mall since 1983, had to shut its doors in 2018 following the bankruptcy of its parent company, Bon-Ton. The echoing silence left in the wake of its closure will now be filled by the sounds of redevelopment and progress. The city-owned parking ramp, a structure that has stood its ground since 1992, will continue to exist in its current form for the foreseeable future.

Envisioning a Revitalized Moorhead

The ongoing demolition forms a critical part of a broader plan aimed at revitalizing downtown Moorhead. The cleared space will set the stage for future developments that promise to pump new life into the community. The centerpiece of these planned developments is a community center and library. These new establishments, expected to be the beating heart of the revitalized area, are primarily funded by a sales tax approved by the voters.

Turning the Page to a New Chapter

With the exterior demolition scheduled to extend into March and the next phase targeting another building in the area, the redevelopment project is full steam ahead. The project is anticipated to continue into the Spring of 2024, symbolizing a new dawn for downtown Moorhead. As the hammers swing and the dust rises, the community watches on, ready to turn the page towards a brighter, more vibrant future.