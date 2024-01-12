en English
Business

Downtown Disney Dining Landscape Transforms: Tortilla Jo’s Closure Marks New Culinary Chapter

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:47 pm EST
Downtown Disney Dining Landscape Transforms: Tortilla Jo’s Closure Marks New Culinary Chapter

In an unforeseen turn of events, Tortilla Jo’s, a long-standing culinary pillar in Downtown Disney, has decided to draw curtains on its two-decade tenure. The restaurant, synonymous with the Downtown Disney dining experience, is scheduled to serve its last meal on March 31. The adjacent taqueria, although housed within the same structure, will extend its operations until April 13 before sharing the same fate.

Revamping Downtown Disney’s Gastronomy

This abrupt closure marks a significant chapter in the broader metamorphosis of Downtown Disney’s culinary landscape. The Patina Restaurant Group, the operational backbone behind Tortilla Jo’s as well as an array of other dining establishments across Disney territories, is orchestrating this transformation. Other culinary ventures under Patina’s umbrella include Naples Ristorante in Downtown Disney and renowned establishments such as Morimoto Asia and the Edison in Disney Springs on the east coast.

Michelin Starred Intervention and Dim Sum Delight

Meanwhile, the vacant space left by Tortilla Jo’s is set to be filled by new players. Paseo and Centrico, two Mexican eateries envisioned by Michelin-starred chef Carlos Gaytan, will occupy the location previously held by Catal. Alongside this, the famed dim sum restaurant chain Din Tai Fung is preparing to make its debut in Downtown Disney. Furthermore, Porto’s bakery is set to replace the former La Brea Bakery.

Unveiling the New Dining Experience

Although the official inauguration dates for these upcoming establishments remain under wraps, the construction is actively in progress. Din Tai Fung has given a subtle hint of its imminent opening by indicating that its Anaheim location is ‘coming soon’ on its website. As the new culinary narrative unfolds, food connoisseurs and Disney patrons eagerly await the transformed dining scene in Downtown Disney.

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

