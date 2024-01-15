Downtown Boulder Partnership Welcomes New CEO, Bettina Swigger

The Downtown Boulder Partnership has recently seen a change in leadership, with the welcoming of a new CEO. The new face in charge is none other than Bettina Swigger, an alumna of Colorado College, who has returned to Colorado from California to take on this new role.

Advertisment

A Familiar Terrain for Swigger

Swigger brings to the table a wealth of experience, having previously served as the CEO of Downtown San Luis Obispo. The similarities between Boulder and San Luis Obispo, both college towns with a strong appreciation for local businesses and the arts, make Swigger the perfect candidate for this job. Moreover, her return to Colorado brings her closer to her hometown, Albuquerque.

Immersing in the Local Community

Within her first six weeks at the helm, Swigger has already shown her commitment to the role and the community. She has met with almost 50 stakeholders, tapping into their passion for a thriving downtown. Despite the challenges that downtown Boulder faces, primarily macro-economic forces, social issues, and evolving consumer behaviors, Swigger is optimistic about the future.

This optimism is not unfounded. Two recent studies have highlighted the resilience of the area and the positive public perception of downtown Boulder. The International Downtown Association's research revealed a significant recovery in visitor numbers following the COVID-19 pandemic, and a survey by the City of Boulder indicated that a high percentage of people still perceive downtown as vibrant, regardless of a minor recent slump.