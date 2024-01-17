Downhill Brewing Owners Poised to Acquire Peak View Brewery: A New Chapter in Colorado's Craft Beer Industry

In a strategic move, Jake Minturn and Doug Hyndman, the dynamic duo behind Downhill Brewing in Parker, have set their sights on Greenwood Village's Peak View Brewery. The intended acquisition, which comes at a price tag of $410,000, marks their second venture into the beer industry following their successful takeover of Elk Mountain Brewing in 2017.

Shared History and A Mutual Passion for Craft Beer

Minturn and Hyndman's journey in the beer industry is a testament to their shared passion for the craft. Their camaraderie, which stemmed from a serendipitous encounter on the slopes, led them to take over and rebrand Elk Mountain Brewing. Their latest acquisition target, Peak View Brewery, is a local favorite, established in 2017 by Sean Peters and Justen Coulfal, funded through a successful Kickstarter campaign.

Transaction Details and Future Aspirations

The transaction, which includes the lease transfer for the 4,100-square-foot brewery space, is still awaiting approval of a state brewpub liquor license. Peak View Brewery, renowned for its wide array of beers, including specialty ales, continues to operate under its existing manufacturing liquor license. The Greenwood Village city council has already given the green light for the new brewpub liquor license application, but the issuance is pending state approval.

Under the new leadership, the future of Peak View Brewery seems promising. Minturn and Hyndman plan to retain all 15 employees and aim to augment the food menu, with exciting new additions like thin-crust pizza. This acquisition signifies their continued commitment to not only preserving but enhancing the local beer industry.