Down Payment Resource’s Sean Moss Honored as Industry Titan

Sean Moss, Executive Vice President of Product and Operations at Down Payment Resource (DPR), has added another feather to his cap, being recognized as an ‘Industry Titan’ by National Mortgage Professional (NMP) magazine. This prestigious title is reserved for those in the mortgage industry who demonstrate exceptional commitment, compassion, and integrity.

Championing Homeownership for LMI Homebuyers

Moss, with over a decade of dedicated service, has been a beacon of hope for low-to-moderate income (LMI) homebuyers. He has made owning a home a reality for many by simplifying and expanding access to homebuyer assistance programs, including down payment assistance (DPA).

At DPR, Moss’s role extends beyond the routine. He oversees product strategy and development, focusing his efforts on empowering both professionals and homebuyers across the nation. His vision and leadership have played a key role in making DPR a trusted resource for homebuyer assistance information.

Down Payment Resource: A Database Powerhouse

Down Payment Resource is best known for its comprehensive database that tracks over 2,200 homebuyer assistance programs. This reservoir of information is leveraged by various entities in the housing industry to improve housing affordability and connect buyers with the assistance they need.

From mortgage lenders to real estate listing websites, and real estate agents, DPR’s technology has been instrumental in making homeownership a tangible goal for many aspiring homebuyers. Its impact on the housing industry is both significant and undeniable.

Recognition as an Industry Titan

The ‘Industry Titan’ recognition is a testament to Moss’s relentless efforts and his dedication to the cause of affordable homeownership. The complete list of the 2024 Industry Titans honorees is available on the NMP website, where Moss’s name shines among other distinguished professionals.