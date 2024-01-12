en English
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:33 pm EST
Dow Jones Posts Weekly Gain Despite Friday Downtick; Inflation Data Indicates Potential Rate Cuts

Despite a downtick on Friday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average managed a weekly gain, closing down by 118.04 points, a 0.31% decrease, ending at 37,592.98. The S&P 500 saw a slight increase of 0.08% to close at 4,783.83, and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day nearly flat, gaining 0.02% to close at 14,972.76.

Major Players’ Performance

Notably, UnitedHealth emerged as a significant drag on the Dow, as its stock plummeted nearly 3.4% despite reporting higher-than-expected earnings for the fourth quarter. Delta Air Lines also saw a decline of nearly 9% in its stock value, despite surpassing quarterly earnings expectations. In the banking sector, Bank of America posted a declining fourth-quarter profit, resulting in a 1.1% drop in its shares. Wells Fargo’s shares also fell by 3.3%, despite a higher profit. JPMorgan Chase shares declined by 0.7% following a 15% slide in earnings from the previous year. However, Citigroup’s shares increased slightly after announcing a 10% workforce reduction and reporting a $1.8 billion quarterly loss due to several large charges.

Inflation Data and Market Reactions

Investors received a morale boost from inflation data showing an unexpected decline of 0.1% in wholesale prices for December, following a consumer price increase of 0.3% for the month and 3.4% year-over-year. This inflation data provides a silver lining as it indicates potential for the Federal Reserve to begin reducing interest rates in 2024.

Weekly Gains and Future Predictions

Over the week, the major averages recorded gains, with the Dow increasing by 0.34%, the S&P 500 advancing 1.84%, and the Nasdaq rising 3.09%. UBS predicts a solid earnings season based on a benign macroeconomic environment, with expectations of earnings rising by 4 to 5% from the previous year for the fourth quarter, suggesting earnings beats of 3 to 5%. However, UBS advises investors to wait for better entry points as a soft landing for the economy is mostly factored into current equity prices.

author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

