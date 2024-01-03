Dover’s Mayor Bob Carrier Emphasizes Community Unity in Third Term Inauguration

Bob Carrier, the thrice-elected mayor of Dover, New Hampshire, used the inauguration ceremony to underscore the importance of unity and pride in community development. The City Hall event marked the commencement of two-year terms for Carrier, the City Council, and the Dover School Board.

Mayor’s Achievements and Future Plans

Carrier took pride in the city’s accomplishments during his tenure, which included significant infrastructure projects and the initiation of the Cochecho River waterfront development. However, he made no attempts to veil the city’s challenges—homelessness, housing shortages, mental health issues, and drug addiction. Despite these problems, the mayor insisted on the necessity of collective effort for the city’s advancement.

A Call for Citizen Engagement

Carrier, who had no opposition in the November elections, announced his intentions to retire after this term, thereby paving the way for a new mayor by the end of 2025. He invited citizens to participate actively in the decision-making processes, emphasizing that the city’s progress hinges on their involvement.

Deputy Mayor’s Emphasis on Teamwork and Fiscal Responsibility

Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, who is in his second term, echoed Carrier’s sentiments about teamwork. He also stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility and highlighted ongoing projects, such as a new nursing home and transitional housing.

New Leadership in the School Board

The School Board saw a mix of new and re-elected members. A new chairperson and vice chairperson were appointed, with a continued emphasis on enhancing local education.