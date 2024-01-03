en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Dover’s Mayor Bob Carrier Emphasizes Community Unity in Third Term Inauguration

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:06 pm EST
Dover’s Mayor Bob Carrier Emphasizes Community Unity in Third Term Inauguration

Bob Carrier, the thrice-elected mayor of Dover, New Hampshire, used the inauguration ceremony to underscore the importance of unity and pride in community development. The City Hall event marked the commencement of two-year terms for Carrier, the City Council, and the Dover School Board.

Mayor’s Achievements and Future Plans

Carrier took pride in the city’s accomplishments during his tenure, which included significant infrastructure projects and the initiation of the Cochecho River waterfront development. However, he made no attempts to veil the city’s challenges—homelessness, housing shortages, mental health issues, and drug addiction. Despite these problems, the mayor insisted on the necessity of collective effort for the city’s advancement.

A Call for Citizen Engagement

Carrier, who had no opposition in the November elections, announced his intentions to retire after this term, thereby paving the way for a new mayor by the end of 2025. He invited citizens to participate actively in the decision-making processes, emphasizing that the city’s progress hinges on their involvement.

Deputy Mayor’s Emphasis on Teamwork and Fiscal Responsibility

Deputy Mayor Dennis Shanahan, who is in his second term, echoed Carrier’s sentiments about teamwork. He also stressed the importance of fiscal responsibility and highlighted ongoing projects, such as a new nursing home and transitional housing.

New Leadership in the School Board

The School Board saw a mix of new and re-elected members. A new chairperson and vice chairperson were appointed, with a continued emphasis on enhancing local education.

0
Local News United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Floyd County Fast-Tracks Multi-Use Path Construction and Announces Leadership Changes

By Momen Zellmi

Protests and Delays Cloud Connemara Market Redevelopment in Thiruvananthapuram

By Rafia Tasleem

Murray State Triumphs in Tense Basketball Showdown Against Illinois-Chicago

By Salman Khan

New Year Brings Sweeping Changes Across Elkhart County

By Momen Zellmi

Lucknow's Smart City Project Fast-Tracked: What You Need To Know ...
@India · 18 mins
Lucknow's Smart City Project Fast-Tracked: What You Need To Know ...
heart comment 0
Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address

By Israel Ojoko

Newly Elected Officials Sworn In at Lawrence City, Frank Moran Gives Keynote Address
NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences

By Salman Khan

NBA Standings Update: Celtics, Timberwolves Lead Conferences
Middletown Waste Management Program: A Case of Controversy and Hope

By BNN Correspondents

Middletown Waste Management Program: A Case of Controversy and Hope
Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women’s Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive

By Salman Khan

Ranchi Municipal Corporation Gears Up for FIH Women's Olympic Qualifiers with Extensive Cleanliness Drive
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
40 seconds
Boys' Prep Basketball: A Snapshot of Competitive Court Battles
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
1 min
Unbeaten Lee University Lady Flames Upset by Mississippi College Lady Choctaws
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
1 min
High School Girls' Basketball: Triumphs and Defeats Unfold Across Recent Games
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
2 mins
An Exciting Evening of District Play: A Chronicle of High School Sports
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
2 mins
Tennessee General Assembly: A Session of Priorities and Debates
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
2 mins
Onalaska High School Boys Basketball Team Clinches Comprehensive Victory Over Sparta
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
3 mins
Ramapo Defies Odds with Thrilling Comeback Win Over Middletown South
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
3 mins
Stanford Women's Swimming Team Adds Renowned Coach Kim Brackin to Staff
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
3 mins
Kansas State Triumphs Over Chicago State in Thrilling Basketball Game
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
5 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app