Douglas High School Girls Basketball Team Ties School Record with 22nd Win

On the night of January 26, the Douglas High School girls basketball team marked a significant milestone with a triumphant victory over the Vail Walden Grove Red Wolves, recording a score of 60-13. This victory became their 22nd win of the season, equalling the school's record established in the 2011-12 season. Coach Clint Hill, acknowledging the remarkable achievement, indicated that the current season's wins could potentially create a new school record, considering there are still two regular season games ahead.

Senior Night Celebration

Amidst the joy of victory, the night also held a special place for the five seniors on the team: Lizeth Gaxiola, Alexa Hernandez, Alisel Encinas, Corazon Santana, and Abigail Marin. They were honored during halftime by Coach Hill, applauding their contributions and leadership throughout the season.

Team's Dominance

The Douglas team demonstrated their dominance right from the start, establishing a clear lead by halftime that only continued to grow in the third quarter. Their prowess was further boosted by junior Evelyn Gonzalez, who added 12 valuable points to the team's total. Other key players also played their part in securing this victory, reinforcing their place in the 4A Gila Region.

Looking Ahead

With an impressive 8-2 conference record, a 7-1 record in the 4A Gila Region, and a current ranking of 10th in the state, the Bulldogs lead the Gila Region by half a game over Rio Rico and Mica Mountain. Their sights are now set on the crucial upcoming games against Rio Rico, a team that previously defeated Douglas, and Mica Mountain, a team they overcame earlier in the season. These games will not only test the team's mettle but also potentially offer them a chance to rewrite the school's record book.