Doug Specialties Faces Lawsuits from Produce Suppliers, Accused of PACA Violation

In a recent turn of events, Doug Specialties, a popular farmer’s market in Pompano Beach, Florida, is grappling with lawsuits from two produce suppliers accusing them of non-payment. The market, which opened its doors to the public less than a year ago, is strategically located east of the Festival Flea Market and has been a favorite among locals for its famous $.99 Farmer’s Market sign.

The Allegations against Doug Specialties

Two produce suppliers, Alex Kontos Fruit Co. from Alabama and Race-West Company Inc. from Pennsylvania, have filed a complaint against Doug Specialties. Alex Kontos Fruit Co. alleges that the market owes them $53,075 for tomatoes delivered in July. On the other hand, Race-West Company Inc. is seeking a default judgment of $27,793 for unpaid produce delivered in the same month.

The Role of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act

The suppliers have accused Doug Specialties of violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA). PACA mandates that dealers must maintain delivered produce and the revenue generated from it in trust until full payment is made. This law is crucial for safeguarding the rights and interests of produce suppliers, ensuring they receive the payment they are due.

Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future

Doug Specialties has been in the limelight, both for its low prices and for the criticism it has received for pricing items above 99 cents. However, the recent legal actions have cast a shadow over its future. The store was found closed on a recent Monday, and efforts to reach out to the CEO, Douglas J. Habe, have been fruitless. The listed phone number was found to be out of service, and there has been no response to email inquiries so far. As the legal proceedings unfold, the fate of Doug Specialties hangs in the balance.