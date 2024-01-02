en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Doug Specialties Faces Lawsuits from Produce Suppliers, Accused of PACA Violation

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:48 am EST
Doug Specialties Faces Lawsuits from Produce Suppliers, Accused of PACA Violation

In a recent turn of events, Doug Specialties, a popular farmer’s market in Pompano Beach, Florida, is grappling with lawsuits from two produce suppliers accusing them of non-payment. The market, which opened its doors to the public less than a year ago, is strategically located east of the Festival Flea Market and has been a favorite among locals for its famous $.99 Farmer’s Market sign.

The Allegations against Doug Specialties

Two produce suppliers, Alex Kontos Fruit Co. from Alabama and Race-West Company Inc. from Pennsylvania, have filed a complaint against Doug Specialties. Alex Kontos Fruit Co. alleges that the market owes them $53,075 for tomatoes delivered in July. On the other hand, Race-West Company Inc. is seeking a default judgment of $27,793 for unpaid produce delivered in the same month.

The Role of the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act

The suppliers have accused Doug Specialties of violating the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA). PACA mandates that dealers must maintain delivered produce and the revenue generated from it in trust until full payment is made. This law is crucial for safeguarding the rights and interests of produce suppliers, ensuring they receive the payment they are due.

Unanswered Questions and Uncertain Future

Doug Specialties has been in the limelight, both for its low prices and for the criticism it has received for pricing items above 99 cents. However, the recent legal actions have cast a shadow over its future. The store was found closed on a recent Monday, and efforts to reach out to the CEO, Douglas J. Habe, have been fruitless. The listed phone number was found to be out of service, and there has been no response to email inquiries so far. As the legal proceedings unfold, the fate of Doug Specialties hangs in the balance.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

USDA Announces Key Amendments to Florida Citrus Industry Regulations

By Hadeel Hashem

End of Drought Boosts Ostrich Production in South Africa's Klein Karoo

By Mazhar Abbas

Indian Army Fosters Inclusion with Milk Factory in Remote Jammu and Kashmir Village

By Rafia Tasleem

Tanzanian Farmers Secure GlobalG.A.P. Certification; Avocado Export to China Looms

By Hadeel Hashem

Norway's Kelp Industry: Navigating the Challenge of Global Alginate Sh ...
@Agriculture · 10 mins
Norway's Kelp Industry: Navigating the Challenge of Global Alginate Sh ...
heart comment 0
Irish Agriculture Minister Pledges Further Funding for AgNav Sustainability Platform

By BNN Correspondents

Irish Agriculture Minister Pledges Further Funding for AgNav Sustainability Platform
Brazil’s Bahia Fruit Exports Surge to R$ 1 Billion Amid Global Demand

By Saboor Bayat

Brazil's Bahia Fruit Exports Surge to R$ 1 Billion Amid Global Demand
2024 Swine Profitability Conference: A Strategic Platform for Pork Producers

By Wojciech Zylm

2024 Swine Profitability Conference: A Strategic Platform for Pork Producers
Resilient City Planning: The ‘Slow Water’ Approach in Chongqing City

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Resilient City Planning: The 'Slow Water' Approach in Chongqing City
Latest Headlines
World News
Climate Change and AI Advancements: The Dual Threats of 2023
19 seconds
Climate Change and AI Advancements: The Dual Threats of 2023
Hims & Hers Health: An Underestimated Telehealth Powerhouse
30 seconds
Hims & Hers Health: An Underestimated Telehealth Powerhouse
Intermittent Fasting: A Look Beyond Weight Loss
42 seconds
Intermittent Fasting: A Look Beyond Weight Loss
Mohamed Salah Shines in Liverpool's 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle, Fuelling Speculation Over Mbappe Talks
57 seconds
Mohamed Salah Shines in Liverpool's 4-2 Victory Over Newcastle, Fuelling Speculation Over Mbappe Talks
Von Miller: A Healthy Scratch for the Bills Against the Patriots
1 min
Von Miller: A Healthy Scratch for the Bills Against the Patriots
UNHCR and CARDO Inaugurate Health Facility in South Sudan: A Leap Toward Improved Healthcare
2 mins
UNHCR and CARDO Inaugurate Health Facility in South Sudan: A Leap Toward Improved Healthcare
scMD: A Novel Method Revolutionizing DNA Methylation Analysis
2 mins
scMD: A Novel Method Revolutionizing DNA Methylation Analysis
Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sonix's New Sonic Matchup Chart Reveals Surprising Insights
2 mins
Smash Bros. Ultimate: Sonix's New Sonic Matchup Chart Reveals Surprising Insights
Uninsured Nonelderly Adult Workers and the Healthcare Challenge in the US
2 mins
Uninsured Nonelderly Adult Workers and the Healthcare Challenge in the US
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
25 mins
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
41 mins
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
3 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
5 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
6 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
6 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
8 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app