Business

Doug Jones Appointed as Managing Partner at Stream Realty

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:46 pm EST
Doug Jones Appointed as Managing Partner at Stream Realty

Doug Jones, a seasoned commercial real estate executive and former U.S. Army Ranger, has stepped into a new role as a managing partner at Stream Realty Partners. Previously leading the North Texas operations at Cushman & Wakefield, Jones now spearheads Stream’s office service business in Texas. His new responsibilities span across tenant and landlord representation, property management, and enhancing service delivery and results for clients across the state’s major markets.

Steering the Helm at Stream Realty

With a portfolio of approximately 50 million square feet of leased and managed properties in Texas, Stream Realty stands as one of the state’s largest commercial brokerages. Jones’ appointment as managing partner aims to bolster the firm’s office service offerings across major markets, including Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, Austin, and San Antonio.

Notable Track Record

Jones brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Cushman & Wakefield. Under his leadership, he managed a team of 350 professionals and closed over 150 transactions, encompassing 2.5 million square feet in a span of three years. His experience and deep understanding of the Texas real estate market are set to enhance Stream’s service delivery.

Veteran Hiring Initiatives

Beyond his real estate prowess, Jones has also played a crucial role in veteran hiring initiatives. His efforts resulted in a substantial increase in veteran employment during his time at Cushman & Wakefield, with 566 veterans hired in 2022 alone. His arrival at Stream Realty follows the appointment of Chris Hipps, a former CBRE executive, as his successor at Cushman & Wakefield.

Founded in 1996, Stream Realty, a Dallas-based firm, has grown significantly over the years. Today, it employs over 1,350 people and reports $6.9 billion in annual transactions across its offices in the United States. With the addition of Jones, the company is poised to further strengthen its presence in Texas’s commercial real estate market.

Business United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

