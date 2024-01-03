Dorris Yaffe: A Beacon of Activism in the World of Fashion Passes Away at 94

It is with a heavy heart that we report the passing of Dorris Yaffe, a former executive at Saks Fifth Avenue, and a tireless social activist. Her life’s journey of 94 years came to a natural end on December 7 in her Boston apartment, leaving behind a legacy of unwavering commitment to social causes and a passion for integrating activism into her fashion work.

Early Life and Inspiration

Yaffe was born into affluence but chose a path of work and activism over the idle lifestyle of the elite. Her activist spirit was kindled early, starting her volunteerism at a tender age of 14 in Boston, a city she deeply loved and stayed connected with throughout her life. Her independent and socially conscious aunt was a significant influence, emphasising to her the importance of standing up for rights and making a difference.

Activism and Fashion: A Unique Blend

Despite marrying young at 16, Yaffe pursued education and earned her degree, setting her sights on a career in fashion. She joined Saks Fifth Avenue in 1984, and it was here that she strategically used her position to organize events that had a social impact. Her fearless spirit led her to champion causes that were often brushed under the carpet, including racial equity, AIDS awareness, and the welfare of dairy workers. Her relentless efforts earned her the moniker of ‘Mrs. Saks Fifth Avenue’.

Unwavering Activist Spirit

Yaffe’s activist spirit remained undimmed in her later years. At the age of 81, she was seen supporting the Occupy Wall Street movement, demonstrating her lifelong commitment to social justice. Known as the most connected person in Boston, Yaffe had a knack for uniting people from diverse backgrounds for causes that mattered. Her fearless approach to addressing difficult issues, her independence, and her unwavering commitment to social justice made her an icon in the world of activism and fashion.

A public celebration of Yaffe’s life will be held in the spring to honor her legacy, a testament to a life dedicated to fostering change and advocating for social justice. Dorris Yaffe’s life journey serves as a beacon for those who believe in standing up for what is right, irrespective of the challenges.