Doria Ragland Moves into Meghan and Harry’s Montecito Home Amid Challenging Times

In the heart of Montecito, California, the home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry now hosts a new resident – Doria Ragland, Meghan’s mother. The move, reported by Daily Express UK, comes as a consolidative step to fortify the family amidst a challenging period that the couple grappled with throughout 2023.

From Los Angeles to Montecito

Ragland’s decision to shift into the couple’s Montecito mansion emanates from a practical concern. The journey from her residence in Los Angeles to Montecito stretched over nearly three grueling hours. To bridge this gap, she has now taken up residence in the guesthouse located on the grounds of the family’s plush mansion. The move not only draws her closer to her daughter and grandchildren but also allows for a constant presence in their lives during trying times.

The Pillar of Strength

As the couple navigated the tumultuous waters of setbacks, including the release of their Netflix documentary in December 2022, the abrupt cancellation of a $20 million Spotify deal, and the halting of Pearl, Meghan’s animated series, Ragland emerged as a beacon of support. According to an unnamed source, she has assumed the role of the ‘mother of the household’, providing stability and solace amidst the tumult.

A Grandmother’s Affection

Beyond her role as a supportive figure for Meghan, Ragland has become an integral part of her grandchildren’s lives. Through her interactions with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, she instills the cultural importance of the grandmother’s role. Prince Harry, too, is reportedly fond of her presence. Her warmth and kindness, Harry feels, fills a void left by his own family. The presence of Ragland is seen as beneficial for the children to have a close relationship with their grandmother.