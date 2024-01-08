DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado

In response to an impending blizzard in southeast Colorado, DoorDash has activated its ‘Severe Weather Protocol,’ suspending operations in the regions worst affected by the harsh weather conditions. With the blizzard warnings issued to cover areas including La Junta, Lamar, Trinidad, Las Animas, and Ordway, many major highways have been closed in anticipation of the severe weather.

Blizzard Warning and its Implications

The blizzard is forecasted to affect the region until at least 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The regions of Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers are also under the same warning, with snow accumulation ranging from 2 to 7 inches. The severity of the situation is underscored by the expectation of wind gusts potentially reaching up to 70 mph. These conditions could lead to extensive tree damage, adding to the strain on local emergency services.

National Weather Service Advisory

The National Weather Service has advised against unnecessary travel, stating that the conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible. The low visibility and slippery roads due to the heavy snowfall and high wind speeds pose a significant risk. They have further recommended that those who must travel keep a winter survival kit at hand.

DoorDash Operations Suspended

DoorDash, a major food delivery service, has suspended its operations in these regions, citing the need to ensure the safety of its drivers during the severe weather. This decision underlines the seriousness of the situation and the potential risks posed by the blizzard.