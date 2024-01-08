en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Transportation

DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 8, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
DoorDash Suspends Operations Amid Blizzard Warnings in Southeast Colorado

In response to an impending blizzard in southeast Colorado, DoorDash has activated its ‘Severe Weather Protocol,’ suspending operations in the regions worst affected by the harsh weather conditions. With the blizzard warnings issued to cover areas including La Junta, Lamar, Trinidad, Las Animas, and Ordway, many major highways have been closed in anticipation of the severe weather.

Blizzard Warning and its Implications

The blizzard is forecasted to affect the region until at least 6 a.m. on Tuesday. The regions of Kiowa, Bent, and Prowers are also under the same warning, with snow accumulation ranging from 2 to 7 inches. The severity of the situation is underscored by the expectation of wind gusts potentially reaching up to 70 mph. These conditions could lead to extensive tree damage, adding to the strain on local emergency services.

National Weather Service Advisory

The National Weather Service has advised against unnecessary travel, stating that the conditions could make travel very difficult to impossible. The low visibility and slippery roads due to the heavy snowfall and high wind speeds pose a significant risk. They have further recommended that those who must travel keep a winter survival kit at hand.

DoorDash Operations Suspended

DoorDash, a major food delivery service, has suspended its operations in these regions, citing the need to ensure the safety of its drivers during the severe weather. This decision underlines the seriousness of the situation and the potential risks posed by the blizzard.

0
Transportation United States Weather
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Transportation

See more
3 mins ago
Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX: Comprehensive Investigation Underway
United Airlines, in its routine maintenance checks, discovered loose bolts on the paneling of one of its Boeing 737 MAX airplanes. This finding comes amidst heightened scrutiny on the 737 MAX series, which was previously grounded worldwide for nearly two years in the aftermath of two fatal crashes linked to design flaws. Unearthed During Routine
Loose Bolts Found on United Airlines' Boeing 737 MAX: Comprehensive Investigation Underway
Navigating Topeka's Icy Streets: Residents Share Insights on Problematic Locations
1 hour ago
Navigating Topeka's Icy Streets: Residents Share Insights on Problematic Locations
New Year's Day Stabbing in Bronx Subway: Two Arrests Made, Safety Concerns Heightened
2 hours ago
New Year's Day Stabbing in Bronx Subway: Two Arrests Made, Safety Concerns Heightened
Protest Blockades Cause Significant Disruptions in Germany
5 mins ago
Protest Blockades Cause Significant Disruptions in Germany
XPO Logistics Pivots to LTL Shipping Amid Strategic Restructuring
5 mins ago
XPO Logistics Pivots to LTL Shipping Amid Strategic Restructuring
Thompson Announces $2.1M Investment for Union Station Revitalization
8 mins ago
Thompson Announces $2.1M Investment for Union Station Revitalization
Latest Headlines
World News
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
33 seconds
TikTok Star Susi Vidal Battles Valley Fever: Climate Change Implicated
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
1 min
Secret Files Reveal Connection Between Alcohol Abuse and Youth Suicides in Northwest Australia
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
1 min
Biden Targets Black Voters in South Carolina, Condemns White Supremacy
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
1 min
Political Upheaval in France: Prime Minister Resigns Over Immigration Law
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
2 mins
Pakistan Dismisses U.S. 'Country of Particular Concern' Designation
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
2 mins
Kellyanne Conway Urges American Citizens to Actively Engage in Democracy
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
2 mins
Tragic Death of Toddler Following Hospital Discharge Ignites Medical Negligence Claims
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2 mins
The Struggle of Katie Bisson: Raising Awareness for Topical Steroid Withdrawal
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
3 mins
2024: The Year of Mental Health - Resolutions from Experts
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
12 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app