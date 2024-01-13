DoorDash Expands Services with ‘Your Door to More,’ A New Brand Strategy

In a strategic move to broaden its consumer reach, food delivery giant DoorDash is joining forces with acclaimed advertising firm Wieden+Kennedy (W+K) to launch a new brand platform, ‘Your Door to More.’ This initiative signifies DoorDash’s foray beyond the restaurant sector, with the delivery service now catering to over 100,000 non-restaurant stores across North America. This expansion earns DoorDash the title of being the largest marketplace in the region.

‘Your Door to More’: A Super Bowl Debut

The ‘Your Door to More’ platform will make its public debut via a Super Bowl advertisement. The first of the series, titled ‘Milk,’ premiered during the NFL Wildcard round on January 13. The ad, which features a jiggling cow on a milk carton, humorously highlights DoorDash as a potential solution to breakfast crises. Beyond the humor, the advertisement seeks to underscore DoorDash’s commitment to delivering a diverse range of local goods, not just meals.

DoorDash and W+K: An Ambitious Brand Strategy

DoorDash’s Chief Marketing Officer, Kofi Amoo-Gottfried, noted the necessity for a robust and ambitious brand strategy. He believes that W+K, known for its innovative and strategic approach, brings immense value to their vision. The ‘Your Door to More’ campaign is designed to appeal to three distinct audiences – consumers, Dashers (DoorDash’s delivery personnel), and the business-to-business sector.

A History of High-Profile Agency Partnerships

DoorDash’s partnership with W+K is not an isolated instance. The delivery service has a history of engaging with top-tier agencies for its campaigns, including The Martin Agency and Gut. The company also allocates a significant budget for media spending. According to COMvergence, DoorDash’s media spend totals $225 million, of which $85 million is devoted to traditional media and $140 million to digital platforms.