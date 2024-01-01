DoorDash Diversifies Beyond Food Delivery: A Strategic Expansion

As a major player in US food delivery, DoorDash is charting a new course, seeking to diversify its services beyond its staple restaurant meal delivery business. The company has set its sights on geographic expansion beyond the United States and branching out into market sectors beyond restaurants.

A Strategic Acquisition

In a significant move, DoorDash acquired Finnish food delivery company Wolt for $7 billion, effectively extending its reach to 27 countries. Over the past year, DoorDash has generated $878 million in free cash flow, equipping it with the financial muscle to venture into new avenues.

Expanding Horizons

After setting foot in Austria and Iceland, the company is now considering Luxembourg as its next target. The food delivery industry has seen an unprecedented boom during the COVID-19 pandemic, with DoorDash reaping the benefits as homebound consumers increasingly turned to delivery orders. However, in the post-pandemic era, growth has decelerated, leading to speculation about further consolidation within the industry.

Outperforming Rivals

Despite the slowdown, DoorDash has managed to outshine its competitors in 2023, marking a 27% surge in third-quarter revenue to $2.2 billion. The company commands a dominant 59% market share in the US restaurant delivery sector and boasts a market capitalization of $39.4 billion. Flexing its financial prowess, DoorDash has authorized stock buybacks up to $750 million.

Branching Out

Matching its expansion strategy, DoorDash ventured into alcohol delivery services in 2021 and is nurturing an advertising business for restaurants and brands. The company is also setting its sights on the retail and grocery delivery sector, forging partnerships with companies like BJ’s Wholesale Club and Dick’s Sporting Goods. DoorDash aims to leverage its vast consumer and driver base for these new ventures, marking a new chapter in its growth story.