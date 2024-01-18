Doomed Peregrine One Set for Controlled Crash into South Pacific Ocean After Failed Moon Mission

In a dramatic turn of events, the Peregrine One spacecraft, a lunar mission developed by Astrobotic in collaboration with NASA, is set to crash into the South Pacific Ocean today, marking the end of its ill-fated journey. The spacecraft suffered a critical propellant leak shortly after its launch on January 8, leading to a loss of fuel that made its objective of landing on the moon unattainable.

From Moon Mission to Controlled Crash

The Peregrine One was carrying high-tech scientific instruments, among them a mass spectrometer, aiming to study the moon’s surface. It was also ferrying cultural artifacts, including DNA samples from U.S. presidents and the remains of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry. However, the spacecraft’s original mission was drastically altered when a propellant leak occurred, paving the way for a controlled crash into the ocean.

Ensuring Safe Re-entry

Astrobotic has been actively managing the spacecraft’s re-entry to ensure it lands in an uninhabited area, minimizing potential hazards. The re-entry path has been carefully adjusted using engine burns and trajectory modifications. On re-entry, the lander is expected to disintegrate, with surviving fragments projected to fall into the designated South Pacific zone.

Valuable Data and Future Plans

Despite the mission’s failure, Astrobotic has managed to power up onboard experiments and collect valuable data. The company is already preparing for another lunar mission in November with its Griffin lander. Meanwhile, Japan’s Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (SLIM) is set to attempt a lunar landing tomorrow, aiming to make Japan the fifth country to successfully land on the moon.

The story of Peregrine One, despite its unfortunate end, underscores the challenges and inherent risks of space exploration. Yet it also serves as a testament to human ambition and the relentless pursuit of knowledge. As we look forward to future missions and novel discoveries, the journey of this spacecraft will be remembered as a stepping stone in the grand narrative of lunar exploration.