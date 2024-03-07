Donohoe, AIMCO Unveil $300M Upton Place: Luxury Living Meets Sustainable Design in D.C.

The collaborative efforts of Donohoe Development and Apartment Investment and Management Co. (AIMCO) have culminated in the unveiling of the final phase of Upton Place on Wisconsin, a transformative $300 million luxury community project. This significant development not only repurposes aging office spaces but also integrates sustainable living and luxury amenities, setting a new standard for residential communities in Washington, D.C.

Advertisment

From Office Buildings to Luxury Community

In an ambitious move, Donohoe Development and AIMCO have successfully converted former office buildings into a 689-unit luxury residential community. This project, Upton Place on Wisconsin, is an adaptive reuse of structures initially developed in the 1980s and formerly occupied by Fannie Mae. The development, designed by SK+I Architecture, features two distinct buildings, Parc and 4K Wisconsin, offering a variety of unit mixes including studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, and exclusive penthouse layouts. With an eye towards sustainability, the project aims for LEED Silver certification, showcasing solar panels on a green roof among its eco-friendly initiatives.

Amenities and Accessibility

Advertisment

Upton Place doesn't just offer luxury living spaces but also boasts an array of common-area amenities designed to enhance the quality of life for its residents. Among these are multiple courtyards, two swimming pools, coworking areas, and a commuter lobby. Additionally, the property features a substantial 105,000-square-foot retail space, including a 55,000-square-foot OneLife Fitness gym and a 30,000-square-foot Lidl grocery store. An 800-space restored parking garage adds to the convenience, and starting this spring, the community will welcome Placemakr, a 150-key temporary pop-up hotel. Located at 4000 Wisconsin Ave. NW, Upton Place enjoys proximity to Lafayette Square, the Tenleytown-AU subway station, and the Glover Archbold Trail, enhancing its appeal to potential residents.

Impact on the D.C. Housing Market

The introduction of Upton Place into the Washington D.C. housing market reflects a broader trend of equal development starts and completions within the region. According to Yardi Matrix data, 2023 saw the completion of 35 properties, totaling 8,424 units, with an equivalent number of projects breaking ground. This balance indicates a healthy development cycle aimed at meeting the growing demand for luxury and sustainable living spaces in the metro area. Upton Place stands as a testament to the potential of adaptive reuse projects in revitalizing urban spaces and contributing to the city's housing diversity.

As Upton Place on Wisconsin opens its doors, it not only offers a new luxury living option for D.C. residents but also represents a significant step forward in sustainable urban development. This project demonstrates how collaboration, innovative design, and a commitment to sustainability can transform aging infrastructure into vibrant, eco-friendly communities. As residents begin to move in, Upton Place is set to become a prominent feature of Washington D.C.'s residential landscape, contributing positively to the city's growth and environmental goals.