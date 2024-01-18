Donna Kelce Talks 'Fun Ride' of Sons' NFL Fame and Importance of Family Support

Donna Kelce, the proud mother of National Football League (NFL) superstars Travis and Jason Kelce, candidly shared her experiences, joys, and the surreal journey of witnessing her sons' rise to NFL fame in an intimate conversation with PEOPLE magazine. The Kelce matriarch recalled the unique excitement of watching her sons compete against each other at the LVII Super Bowl in February 2023, marking the pinnacle of her year.

Advertisment

The Rise of the Kelce Brothers

Travis Kelce's fame took a significant leap after his team's Super Bowl victory and his high-profile relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift. Jason Kelce, on the other hand, had his own spotlight moments with the premieres of sports documentaries about his career, one of which also featured NFL player Patrick Mahomes.

Donna, in addition to being the support system behind these NFL success stories, has had her share of fame. She attended the prestigious NFL Honors and various premieres, revealing the perks that come with her sons' notoriety - new experiences, exploring different places, and interacting with new people. She also launched the 'Big Game Countdown Calendar' in collaboration with Heluva Good!, adding a flavorful twist to game day parties.

Advertisment

The Kelce Family Dynamic

The Kelce family has managed to maintain their closeness through a small, tight-knit dynamic, despite the limelight. Donna emphasized the importance of family support, highlighting common interests that bond the family—like food, friends, and grandchildren. She also shared instances of friendly sibling rivalry from Travis and Jason's youth, an aspect that has translated into their professional lives with no lingering resentments.

Donna's tales included fun tidbits like Travis's aversion to vegetables and Jason's love for anything with butter or cheese. At the end of the day, she asserted, Travis and Jason are each other's biggest fans and supporters.

Advertisment

A Mother's Pride

Donna expressed immense pride in her sons' achievements, acknowledging the hard work and sacrifices they've made to reach their respective career heights. She recounted a touching moment when Jason reunited with her after the Philadelphia Eagles' loss to Travis's Kansas City Chiefs during last year's Super Bowl. The emotional reunion, captured on camera and shared with NFL fans worldwide, was a testament to the strong bond between mother and son and the unwavering support that Donna Kelce provides.

More than a doting mother, Donna is an involved grandmother and a proud supporter of her sons' teams. She has been there through their biggest moments, from sharing their victories to consoling them after a tough loss—a testament to the enduring strength and resilience of a mother's love.