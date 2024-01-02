en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Donegal Insurance Group Names Dan DeLamater as Executive VP and COO

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:56 am EST
Donegal Insurance Group Names Dan DeLamater as Executive VP and COO

The Donegal Insurance Group, encompassing Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its subsidiaries under Donegal Group Inc., has appointed Dan DeLamater as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), a role that has been vacant since 2018. DeLamater, a seasoned veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the insurance industry, is geared up to shoulder the responsibilities last undertaken by Kevin Burke, the current President & CEO of Donegal.

DeLamater’s Professional Trajectory

DeLamater’s extensive experience in the insurance industry has equipped him with the necessary skills and knowledge required for this key position. He has held the position of Senior Vice President & Head of Field Operations since January 2022. Notably, DeLamater has been instrumental in leading Donegal’s National Accounts Team since 2020, which further validates his suitability for this role. He also holds the office of President at Southern Mutual, a member of the Donegal Insurance Group.

Successor to DeLamater’s Previous Role

Noland Deas, a stalwart with Donegal boasting 18 years of service in various capacities, has been announced as the successor to DeLamater’s previous role. Deas has served the company in various capacities, including that of Regional Vice President. His expertise and commitment to the company make him an apt choice for this position.

About Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc. operates through its subsidiaries and affiliates, providing property and casualty insurance in 23 states. The company is recognized for its outstanding service and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. The company’s stocks, DGICA and DGICB, are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, reflecting its significant presence in the insurance industry.

0
Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Boeing's Executive Colbert Discusses 'Readiness and Modernization' at Conference

By Nimrah Khatoon

Meta Announces Price Cut for Quest 2 VR Headset Amidst Challenges in VR Gaming

By Salman Khan

Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Square Enix to Infuse AI in Game Development Amidst Industry Concerns

By BNN Correspondents

Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infecti ...
@Business · 2 mins
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infecti ...
heart comment 0
CES 2024: LG’s DukeBox and Noteworthy Tech Developments

By Dil Bar Irshad

CES 2024: LG's DukeBox and Noteworthy Tech Developments
Hookipa Pharma Inc’s Mixed Bag Performance: Analysts Remain Optimistic

By BNN Correspondents

Hookipa Pharma Inc's Mixed Bag Performance: Analysts Remain Optimistic
Mack Innovation Park Awaits Scottsdale DRB’s Decision Amid Public Opposition

By Dil Bar Irshad

Mack Innovation Park Awaits Scottsdale DRB's Decision Amid Public Opposition
Phunware Inc Shares Experience a Drop but Analysts Maintain ‘Buy’ Rating

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Phunware Inc Shares Experience a Drop but Analysts Maintain 'Buy' Rating
Latest Headlines
World News
Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy
13 seconds
Novel AI Model Predicts SARS-CoV-2 Outbreaks with Remarkable Accuracy
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference
19 seconds
A-Leagues Break Convention with New Rule Prioritizing Wins Over Goal Difference
Rekindling the Lost Art of Rest: A Pillar of Health and Productivity
24 seconds
Rekindling the Lost Art of Rest: A Pillar of Health and Productivity
Decoding Longevity: Insights from Coleen Murphy's 'How We Age: The Science of Longevity'
1 min
Decoding Longevity: Insights from Coleen Murphy's 'How We Age: The Science of Longevity'
Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses
2 mins
Soligenix's Bivalent Vaccine Provides 100% Protection Against Deadly Viruses
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
2 mins
Soligenix's Novel Vaccine Shows 100% Protection Against Deadly Infections, Boosting Stock Value
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
2 mins
Italian MP Emanuele Pozzolo Under Investigation for Gun Discharge at New Year's Eve Party
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Defends Against Genocide Accusations at International Court of Justice
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
5 mins
Public transport, cars can operate on polling day: Public Security secretary
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
18 mins
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
27 mins
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
3 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
5 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
7 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
9 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app