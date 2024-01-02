Donegal Insurance Group Names Dan DeLamater as Executive VP and COO

The Donegal Insurance Group, encompassing Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and its subsidiaries under Donegal Group Inc., has appointed Dan DeLamater as its new Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), a role that has been vacant since 2018. DeLamater, a seasoned veteran with nearly three decades of experience in the insurance industry, is geared up to shoulder the responsibilities last undertaken by Kevin Burke, the current President & CEO of Donegal.

DeLamater’s Professional Trajectory

DeLamater’s extensive experience in the insurance industry has equipped him with the necessary skills and knowledge required for this key position. He has held the position of Senior Vice President & Head of Field Operations since January 2022. Notably, DeLamater has been instrumental in leading Donegal’s National Accounts Team since 2020, which further validates his suitability for this role. He also holds the office of President at Southern Mutual, a member of the Donegal Insurance Group.

Successor to DeLamater’s Previous Role

Noland Deas, a stalwart with Donegal boasting 18 years of service in various capacities, has been announced as the successor to DeLamater’s previous role. Deas has served the company in various capacities, including that of Regional Vice President. His expertise and commitment to the company make him an apt choice for this position.

About Donegal Group Inc.

Donegal Group Inc. operates through its subsidiaries and affiliates, providing property and casualty insurance in 23 states. The company is recognized for its outstanding service and is rated A (Excellent) by A.M. Best. The company’s stocks, DGICA and DGICB, are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, reflecting its significant presence in the insurance industry.