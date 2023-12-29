en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Donald Wildmon, Founder of American Family Association, Dies at 85

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 28, 2023 at 9:45 pm EST
Donald Wildmon, Founder of American Family Association, Dies at 85

Donald Wildmon, the founder of the American Family Association (AFA), a significant figure in American conservatism, and a staunch advocate of Christian values, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 85 in Tupelo, Mississippi. His death was due to complications related to Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

Legacy of a Visionary Leader

Wildmon’s illustrious journey began as a pastor for the United Methodist Church. Appalled by the content of television programming, he transitioned into advocacy, establishing the AFA in 1977, originally known as the National Federation for Decency. Over the years, the organization emerged as a bulwark of conservative Christian causes, launching campaigns and boycotts to influence corporations to align with its values, especially concerning opposition to LGBT anti-discrimination initiatives.

Under Wildmon’s leadership, the AFA became one of the most effective pro-family organizations in the country, expanding its reach and influence across America. His vision for a Christian community actively participating in politics and culture transformed the conservative Christian movement in the United States.

The Voice of the AFA

In 1991, Wildmon founded the American Family Radio, further amplifying the AFA’s message. The radio network, which grew to encompass 180 radio stations, continues to reach between one and a half and two million listeners, propagating faith-based family values and countering what Wildmon perceived as the negative influence of the entertainment industry on America’s moral compass. This initiative was an extension of Wildmon’s long-standing commitment to combating the erosion of traditional values.

A Life Well-lived

After leading the AFA for an impactful 33 years, Wildmon stepped down in 2010, passing the torch to his son, Tim Wildmon. His legacy of tenacious righteousness lives on, not just through the AFA and American Family Radio but also through his large family. Wildmon is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, acknowledged Wildmon’s enduring legacy in Christian ministry. As the nation remembers this legendary leader, his indelible mark on American society continues to resonate. His life and work, characterized by a deep love for family and an unwavering commitment to Christian ethics, have left an enduring impression on America’s cultural landscape.

0
United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alaska Braces for Powerful Storms Amid Contrasting Weather Across U.S.

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Targets U.S. Harir Base in Erbil, Northern Iraq

By Rizwan Shah

Olivia Plath Reflects on a Year of Loss and Transformation

By BNN Correspondents

Katherine Heigl Celebrates Son Joshua's Birthday Amidst Holiday Rush

By Muthana Al-Najjar

Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spiritua ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 11 mins
Alanis Morissette and Souleye: A Marriage Rooted in Music and Spiritua ...
heart comment 0
TikToker Finds Joy in Unexpected Windfall Amid Economic Strain

By Salman Akhtar

TikToker Finds Joy in Unexpected Windfall Amid Economic Strain
John Legend’s Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Responses

By BNN Correspondents

John Legend's Surprising Birthday Duet with 50 Cent Stirs Diverse Responses
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online

By Salman Khan

Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York’s Revamped Roster

By Salman Khan

Knicks vs Timberwolves: A Litmus Test for New York's Revamped Roster
Latest Headlines
World News
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
5 mins
2023 in Sports: A Year of Triumphs, Tragedy, and Transitions
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
5 mins
Malta's Labour Party: A Decade of Progress and Decline
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
12 mins
Champion Show Dog Milo Dies Mysteriously: Owner Suspects Poisoning at Sant Antnin Family Park
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
13 mins
Peter Obi: A Message of Hope and a Call for Better Leadership at Nigerian Correctional Center
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
14 mins
Dispelling Alcohol Myths: Safety First as the New Year Approaches
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
26 mins
Xi Jinping's New Year Address: Reiterates Commitment to Taiwan's Reunification
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
48 mins
Burnt Chef Project: A Mental Health Initiative for Chefs Launches in Bristol
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
53 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
58 mins
Fiery Antics of Buffalo Bills Fans Ignite Controversy Online
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
53 mins
Global Celebrations Usher in 2024 Amid Significant Announcements and Event Cancellations
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: Global Celebrations Amid Warnings and Woes
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
1 hour
New Year's Eve 2023: A Global Tapestry of Celebration and Caution
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
2 hours
2023: The Year in Review - A Time of Upheaval, Challenge, and Resilience
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
2 hours
Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024 with Dazzling Displays
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
4 hours
World Food Programme Warns of Global Hunger Crisis Affecting 333M
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
4 hours
Sydney and Auckland Ring In 2024 with Breathtaking Fireworks Displays
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
4 hours
New Year's Eve 2024: A Global Celebration Shadowed by Ongoing Conflicts
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
4 hours
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app