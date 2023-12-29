Donald Wildmon, Founder of American Family Association, Dies at 85

Donald Wildmon, the founder of the American Family Association (AFA), a significant figure in American conservatism, and a staunch advocate of Christian values, passed away on December 28, 2023, at the age of 85 in Tupelo, Mississippi. His death was due to complications related to Lewy body dementia, a progressive brain disorder.

Legacy of a Visionary Leader

Wildmon’s illustrious journey began as a pastor for the United Methodist Church. Appalled by the content of television programming, he transitioned into advocacy, establishing the AFA in 1977, originally known as the National Federation for Decency. Over the years, the organization emerged as a bulwark of conservative Christian causes, launching campaigns and boycotts to influence corporations to align with its values, especially concerning opposition to LGBT anti-discrimination initiatives.

Under Wildmon’s leadership, the AFA became one of the most effective pro-family organizations in the country, expanding its reach and influence across America. His vision for a Christian community actively participating in politics and culture transformed the conservative Christian movement in the United States.

The Voice of the AFA

In 1991, Wildmon founded the American Family Radio, further amplifying the AFA’s message. The radio network, which grew to encompass 180 radio stations, continues to reach between one and a half and two million listeners, propagating faith-based family values and countering what Wildmon perceived as the negative influence of the entertainment industry on America’s moral compass. This initiative was an extension of Wildmon’s long-standing commitment to combating the erosion of traditional values.

A Life Well-lived

After leading the AFA for an impactful 33 years, Wildmon stepped down in 2010, passing the torch to his son, Tim Wildmon. His legacy of tenacious righteousness lives on, not just through the AFA and American Family Radio but also through his large family. Wildmon is survived by his wife, two sons, two daughters, six grandchildren, and eleven great-grandchildren.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves, a Republican, acknowledged Wildmon’s enduring legacy in Christian ministry. As the nation remembers this legendary leader, his indelible mark on American society continues to resonate. His life and work, characterized by a deep love for family and an unwavering commitment to Christian ethics, have left an enduring impression on America’s cultural landscape.