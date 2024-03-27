Donald Sutherland Reflects on Hollywood and Life in Memoir 'Made Up, But Still True'

Donald Sutherland, the esteemed actor whose career spans over six decades, is venturing into the literary world with the release of his memoir, 'Made Up, But Still True'. Set to hit the shelves on November 12, when Sutherland will be 89, this book promises an intimate look into the life of a man who has been a staple in Hollywood since he catapulted to fame with his role in 'M.A.S.H.'

From Silver Screen to Printed Page

Sutherland's journey from a struggling actor to a Hollywood icon is nothing short of cinematic. Born in Saint John, Canada, he overcame several childhood diseases to pursue his passion for acting, making his screen debut in the early 1960s. His breakthrough came with a role in 'The Dirty Dozen,' followed by a star-making turn as Hawkeye Pierce in Robert Altman’s 'M.A.S.H.' Sutherland’s memoir will cover these pivotal moments and more, offering fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of some of cinema's most memorable films.

Award-Winning Talent Unrecognized by Oscars

Despite his significant contributions to film and his roles in award-winning movies, Sutherland has never been nominated for an Academy Award for acting. This oversight was somewhat rectified in 2017 when he was awarded an honorary Oscar for his career achievements. In addition to this honor, Sutherland has received an Emmy and two Golden Globes, acknowledging his versatile talent. His memoir is expected to delve into these professional highs and lows, providing insight into the life of a man who has worked with some of the most renowned directors and actors.

Personal Life and Legacy

Apart from his professional achievements, Sutherland's memoir will explore his personal life, including his loving relationship with his parents, his brushes with death, and his burgeoning teenage sexuality. Furthermore, the book will touch on his legacy in Hollywood, not just as an actor but as a father to children who have also pursued acting, most notably Kiefer Sutherland. Through 'Made Up, But Still True', readers will get a glimpse of the man behind the characters, understanding what has driven him throughout his nearly 90 years of life.

As readers anticipate the release of Donald Sutherland's memoir, they can expect a book filled with raw honesty, wicked humor, and powerful storytelling. This memoir not only chronicles the life of one of Hollywood's finest actors but also offers a reflection on a life lived fully, with all its triumphs and challenges. Sutherland's story is a testament to the power of resilience, passion, and creativity, making 'Made Up, But Still True' a must-read for fans of cinema and compelling life stories alike.