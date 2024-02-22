Donald Faison Outshines The Rock in His Kids' Eyes with 'Extended Family'

Imagine the glow in a father's eyes when his children finally recognize his work, not just as dad's job, but as something genuinely impressive. For Donald Faison, a seasoned actor known for his dynamic roles, this moment of validation didn't come from industry accolades or social media praise. It came from the honest, unfiltered mouths of his two youngest children, Rocco, 10, and Wilder, 8. While watching their father in his latest sitcom, 'Extended Family', they declared him their favorite actor, even daring to place him above the towering figure of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson in their personal rankings. This heartwarming family tale unfolds as Faison shares the joy of his children's newfound admiration and his professional journey on the set of 'Extended Family'.

A Father's Greatest Fans

The significance of his children's praise runs deep for Faison. Not only did it mark a milestone in his personal life, but it also highlighted a rare occasion where his professional and family worlds joyfully collided. Unlike his previous projects, 'Extended Family' has become a shared experience within his household, offering his kids a window into his world of make-believe. Faison, also a father to Kobe, 22, and twins Dade and Kaya, 24, with his late ex-wife Lisa Askey, and son Sean, 26, with ex Audrey Ince, cherishes these moments of connection. Their comparison to The Rock, a global superstar, may be playful, yet it underscores the genuine admiration they hold for their father's craft.

More Than Just Co-Stars

The professional satisfaction Faison derives from 'Extended Family' extends beyond personal accolades. His collaboration with Jon Cryer, an actor he's long admired since the days of 'Pretty In Pink', adds another layer of fulfillment to his experience on the show. Faison recalls how Cryer's character influenced his own high school fashion choices, making their current working relationship feel like a full-circle moment. Their dynamic, combined with Abigail Spencer and Mike O'Malley's talents, breathes life into a story about co-parenting and complex family relationships in a modern context. Faison's goal to make Cryer laugh on set not only speaks to their camaraderie but also highlights the genuine respect and admiration shared among the cast.

Looking Ahead

'Extended Family' has not only been a commercial endeavor for Faison but a project that holds significant personal value. As the show airs on NBC and streams on Peacock, Faison looks forward to the future, teasing possible cameos from past co-stars like Zach Braff and even Charlie Sheen. While the inclusion of Sheen raises eyebrows considering his tumultuous history with Cryer on 'Two and a Half Men', it reflects the show's ambition to push boundaries and create compelling narratives. Faison's journey on 'Extended Family' is not just about professional growth but about creating a legacy his children can look up to, laugh with, and maybe, one day, share with their own families.