Don Chon Mexican Grill: A Fresh Start After Trademark Dispute

Minnesota restaurant owner, Juan Ramos, has consented to rebrand his establishments, formerly known as Taco Chon Mexican Grill, to Don Chon Mexican Grill. This decision comes in the wake of a trademark infringement lawsuit lodged by Taco John’s International, a prominent player in the fast-food industry with a vast network of 370 locations across 23 states.

Lawsuit Background

Launched nearly two years ago, the lawsuit emerged from Taco John’s assertion that the resemblance between the names Taco Chon and Taco John’s led to confusion among patrons, thereby violating their trademark. This trademark has been in force for a substantial period of over 50 years. The company’s litigation further emphasized that the closeness of Taco Chon’s location to their own establishments and the similarity in menu offerings exacerbated the problem.

Defense and Settlement

Lee Hutton, the attorney for Ramos, argued that the inclusion of ‘Mexican Grill’ in the name and the correct Spanish pronunciation of ‘Chon’ sufficiently differentiated the two brands. Despite the drawn-out legal battle, Hutton expressed relief at the resolution and optimism for the restaurant’s future under its new appellation. The specifics of the settlement remain confidential, but the name change stands as a tangible outcome.

Looking Forward

Undeterred by this legal encounter, Ramos is poised to introduce fresh menu items at Don Chon Mexican Grill. He has shown immense gratitude for the continued support from the community, and his plans indicate a strong commitment to move past the dispute and focus on providing delightful culinary experiences at his restaurants. The new name, Don Chon Mexican Grill, represents not just a legal necessity, but also a fresh start, a chance to write a new chapter for the business.