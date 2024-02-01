Domino's 'Plowing for Pizza' Campaign: Farmington Receives $25,000 Grant

The sleepy town of Farmington has become the latest recipient of a generous $25,000 donation from renowned pizza brand Domino's. This contribution is a part of the company's 'Plowing for Pizza' campaign, a nationwide initiative aimed at aiding municipalities with winter operations such as salting roads and plowing snow. The funds are earmarked for the procurement of a spanking new sidewalk machine, a necessary addition to Farmington's winter arsenal.

A Slice of Domino's Generosity

With this donation, Farmington proudly becomes the eighth town across the United States to participate in this heartwarming campaign. The campaign's total budget for the winter season is a whopping $500,000, clearly demonstrating Domino's commitment to supporting local communities during the harshest season of the year.

As part of the campaign's guidelines, municipalities are required to provide concise descriptions of the funds' intended usage. This ensures transparency and accountability, allowing the public to track how their pizza purchases contribute to their communities. Although Farmington will be featured on Domino's website, actual images from the town will be substituted with generic photographs.

More Than Just Dough and Cheese

The town's local Domino's franchise, which opened its doors on February 27, 2023, is not just serving up delicious pizzas. As part of the grant, Farmington will also receive $200 in Domino's gift cards and a winter-themed 'Plowing for Pizza' kit for plow drivers, adding a dash of warmth to the cold winter months.

The process for grant selection was democratic and inclusive, involving an open call for public nominations through a dedicated website. The site considered clusters of nominated zip codes, focusing on areas with significant snowfall and the presence of a Domino's store.

Not Just Pizza, It's a Commitment

Domino's President, Joe Jordan, expressed the company's unwavering commitment to ensuring that even the coldest, snowiest weather conditions do not stand in the way of delivering piping hot pizzas. The company's diverse range of efforts include creating delivery cars with warming ovens, paving roads, offering pizza insurance, and now, generously helping to plow roads. The 'Plowing for Pizza' campaign is a testament to Domino's pledge to serve communities beyond the realm of pizza.