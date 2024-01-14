en English
Dominion Energy Seeks Permit for Laydown Yard in Southern Rowan County

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:11 am EST
Dominion Energy Seeks Permit for Laydown Yard in Southern Rowan County

In a move that could potentially reshape Southern Rowan County’s landscape, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners is set to hold a quasi-judicial hearing on a temporary-use permit application submitted by Dominion Energy North Carolina. The energy giant is seeking approval for establishing a 36.16-acre laydown yard to serve as the nerve center of its ambitious M-071 Kannapolis to Concord System Expansion project. This decision could shift the gears of energy production and infrastructure development in the region.

The Laydown Yard: A Temporary Powerhouse

If the permit sails through, the laydown yard, strategically located on Ketner Farm Road, will spring to life as early as February. The yard is envisioned as a bustling base of operations for a span of two years. Designed to accommodate construction office trailers, employee parking, material and machinery storage, and soil stockpiles, the yard will also host a work area dedicated to pipe welding or bending.

Operating Hours and Traffic Control Measures

Envisioned as a hive of activity, the yard is slated to facilitate construction proceedings from Monday to Saturday, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dominion Energy has also pledged to implement traffic control measures to mitigate any potential disruption, with flagmen on duty on Ketner Farm Road.

Restoration Commitment: A Return to Original Conditions

In a bid to balance development with environmental concerns, Dominion Energy has committed to restoring the property to its original condition post-construction. This undertaking highlights the energy company’s conscious effort to limit the impact of its expansive operations on the local environment and community.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

