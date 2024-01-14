Dominion Energy Seeks Permit for Laydown Yard in Southern Rowan County
In a move that could potentially reshape Southern Rowan County’s landscape, the Rowan County Board of Commissioners is set to hold a quasi-judicial hearing on a temporary-use permit application submitted by Dominion Energy North Carolina. The energy giant is seeking approval for establishing a 36.16-acre laydown yard to serve as the nerve center of its ambitious M-071 Kannapolis to Concord System Expansion project. This decision could shift the gears of energy production and infrastructure development in the region.
The Laydown Yard: A Temporary Powerhouse
If the permit sails through, the laydown yard, strategically located on Ketner Farm Road, will spring to life as early as February. The yard is envisioned as a bustling base of operations for a span of two years. Designed to accommodate construction office trailers, employee parking, material and machinery storage, and soil stockpiles, the yard will also host a work area dedicated to pipe welding or bending.
Operating Hours and Traffic Control Measures
Envisioned as a hive of activity, the yard is slated to facilitate construction proceedings from Monday to Saturday, between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Dominion Energy has also pledged to implement traffic control measures to mitigate any potential disruption, with flagmen on duty on Ketner Farm Road.
Restoration Commitment: A Return to Original Conditions
In a bid to balance development with environmental concerns, Dominion Energy has committed to restoring the property to its original condition post-construction. This undertaking highlights the energy company’s conscious effort to limit the impact of its expansive operations on the local environment and community.
