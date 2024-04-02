Doja Cat Claps Back at Racist Hair Comments, Urges Respect for 4C Texture

Doja Cat's response to derogatory comments about her natural hair texture has sparked a broader conversation on social media respect and racism. On Friday, she unveiled a snippet of her new song 'Masc' along with promotional art featuring her natural hair, which led to a wave of mocking comments. Taking to Instagram Live, Doja addressed the negative remarks, emphasizing the need for progress and respect for 4C hair texture.
Addressing the Backlash
Following the release of her song teaser, Doja Cat encountered a slew of negative comments comparing her natural hair to 'pubes' and 'carpet.' Her Instagram Live response underscored the racism embedded in such comparisons and the importance of moving beyond derogatory stereotypes. Doja's call to 'let's stop' and 'let's grow' resonated with many, highlighting the need for a shift in how black hair is perceived and discussed online.
Fan and Celebrity Reactions
The reaction to Doja's statements was mixed, with some applauding her for addressing the issue, while others criticized her for not being more direct in calling out racism. High-profile figures and fans alike joined the conversation, sharing their experiences and calling for an end to unsolicited opinions on black hair. The incident has spurred a wider debate on social media's role in perpetuating stereotypes and the responsibility of online communities to foster inclusivity.
Doja Cat's Hair Journey
Doja Cat's relationship with her hair and public image has been complex, marked by her bold decision to shave her head in August 2022. Expressing liberation and happiness with her buzzcut, Doja challenged conventional beauty standards and sparked discussions on self-expression. Despite deactivating her Instagram account earlier due to online harassment, her latest single 'Masc' and its reception mark another chapter in her ongoing dialogue with fans about identity, self-acceptance, and the impact of social media.
As Doja Cat prepares to headline Coachella, her stand against racist hair comments not only highlights her personal journey but also underscores a larger societal issue. The conversation she ignited serves as a reminder of the power of platform and voice in challenging discrimination, urging a collective move towards understanding and respect.
