DOJ Sues Albuquerque Property Manager for Alleged Sexual Assaults, Threats to Tenants

In a shocking revelation, the Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit against Ariel Solis Veleta, a former property manager at St. Anthony Plaza Apartments in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The lawsuit, filed on Wednesday, accuses Solis Veleta of sexually assaulting female tenants and threatening eviction or rent increases if they refused his advances, with incidents dating from 2010 to 2022.

Chronology of Alleged Abuse

During his tenure as leasing agent and property manager of the Section 8 housing complex, Solis Veleta allegedly exploited his position to prey on vulnerable women. The lawsuit details how he offered to overlook late or unpaid rent in exchange for sexual acts, exposed himself to tenants, and locked them in his office to sexually abuse them. Additionally, he is accused of entering tenants' homes under the guise of maintenance, only to then demand sexual favors and threaten repercussions for non-compliance.

Impact on Victims and Community Response

The lawsuit narrates the harrowing experience of a woman who moved her family out of the complex due to Solis Veleta's predatory behavior. In one instance, he allegedly coerced her into sexual acts by threatening eviction based on fabricated complaints. The community was alerted to the investigation in October through letters distributed by the new property management, with tenants expressing disbelief and concern over the accusations. Solis Veleta is no longer employed at the complex, and a new property manager has been appointed.

Legal Actions and Support for Victims

The Department of Justice's lawsuit not only targets Solis Veleta but also names Pacificap Properties Group and St. Anthony Limited Partnership, implicating the property management company and the building operators in the case. The legal action seeks compensation for the victims of the alleged harassment. The DOJ encourages anyone with information related to the case to contact the Housing Discrimination Hotline or submit a report online, offering a glimmer of hope for justice and healing for the affected individuals.

This disturbing case highlights the urgent need for stricter oversight and accountability in property management, especially in housing that serves the most vulnerable populations. As the legal proceedings unfold, it is hoped that this lawsuit will serve as a deterrent against such egregious abuses of power and provide a pathway to justice for the victims.