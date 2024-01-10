en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Agriculture

Doha Round of WTO Talks: U.S. Agricultural Policies Under the Spotlight

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:25 am EST
Doha Round of WTO Talks: U.S. Agricultural Policies Under the Spotlight

The World Trade Organization’s Doha Round of talks is treading murky waters. The primary roadblock: countries’ reluctance to make substantial alterations to their domestic policies. The areas of contention span across agriculture, manufacturing, and services, with agricultural policies, particularly of the United States, at the heart of the issue.

Resistance to Trade Liberalization

The United States initially spearheaded a robust plan for trade liberalization. This agenda included a comprehensive eradication of tariffs and subsidies. However, it met with stiff resistance, especially from European countries in the realm of agriculture. There was further opposition from other nations concerning services and manufacturing tariffs.

The Key to Progress: U.S. Agricultural Policies

The linchpin for substantial progress in the Doha Round is perceived to be the United States’ willingness to cut back its domestic support programs for agriculture. This issue receives heightened attention as the U.S. Farm Bill is up for reauthorization. The bone of contention in these discussions is subsidies. WTO members report hefty amounts doled out to agricultural producers, with the European Union and the U.S. significantly contributing to these subsidies.

Criticisms of U.S. Farm Policy

The U.S. farm policy is under the scanner for its economic rationale. Critics argue that it heavily subsidizes certain crops and disproportionately favors large agribusinesses over small family farms. Despite President Bush’s proposition for modest reforms in the Farm Bill, which includes reduction of subsidies for the wealthiest farmers, many believe more comprehensive changes are necessary. They argue for a shift towards a market-based policy to advance world trade.

Failure to successfully conclude the Doha Round could spell lost economic opportunities globally. Further trade liberalization is hailed as beneficial for economic growth and for aiding developing countries. The web page content under review provides a detailed examination of U.S. agricultural subsidies, particularly the federal crop insurance program. It underscores the heavy costs of subsidies, their distribution to large farms and insurance companies, and the resistance to reform the program. The potential expansion of crop insurance subsidies and its implications for taxpayers and farmers are also discussed.

0
Agriculture Business United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Agriculture

See more
12 mins ago
Cognitive Agriculture: The Dawn of Smart Farms and a New Era in Farming
With the dawn of cognitive computing, a revolutionary change is sweeping across the agricultural sector – the birth of smart farms. Powered by artificial intelligence (AI), these intelligent systems are integrating predictive algorithms and sensor data to bring forth real-time insights into weather patterns, soil health, and crop conditions. This intersection of technology and nature,
Cognitive Agriculture: The Dawn of Smart Farms and a New Era in Farming
Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience
30 mins ago
Century-Old Beechcrest Farm Bucks Flooding: A Tale of Resilience
FuelPositive Joins CHFCA: A Strategic Move Towards a Greener Future
36 mins ago
FuelPositive Joins CHFCA: A Strategic Move Towards a Greener Future
Fuji Music Icon, K1 De Ultimate, Ventures into Guinea Fowl Farming
16 mins ago
Fuji Music Icon, K1 De Ultimate, Ventures into Guinea Fowl Farming
Iran's Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program
18 mins ago
Iran's Pistachio Exports on the Rise: The Role of Technical Cooperation Program
A Digital Revolution in Uzbekistan's Farms: Unveiling the FAO's Digital Villages Initiative
23 mins ago
A Digital Revolution in Uzbekistan's Farms: Unveiling the FAO's Digital Villages Initiative
Latest Headlines
World News
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
25 seconds
NLEX Road Warriors Keep Playoff Hopes Alive with Hard-Fought Victory
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
30 seconds
A Mother's Fight: The Struggle for Suitable School Meals for Children with Special Needs
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries
1 min
Medigap Insurance: A Lifeline for Medicare Beneficiaries
Congressional Review Act: An Examination of Oversight and the Proposed Creation of CORA
2 mins
Congressional Review Act: An Examination of Oversight and the Proposed Creation of CORA
Georgia's Figure Skating Duo Metelkina and Berulava Takes the Lead at European Championships
3 mins
Georgia's Figure Skating Duo Metelkina and Berulava Takes the Lead at European Championships
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
4 mins
Resignations Rock Hull Labour Group Amidst Toxic Environment Claims
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
4 mins
Hall of Fame Honors Pittsburgh Steelers' History with 'A Legacy Forged in Black & Gold'
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
4 mins
Trump's Court Appearances: A Strategic Move Preceding Iowa Caucuses?
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
4 mins
Cardiff City's Ollie Tanner: A Potential Shift from Winger to Defender
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app