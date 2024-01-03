en English
Dog Ownership Reigns Supreme in US Households

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
Dog Ownership Reigns Supreme in US Households

Forbes recently reported that 66% of households in the United States are home to a pet, with dogs reigning supreme in 65.1 million households. Cats and freshwater fish trail as the second and third most popular pets, respectively. These statistics have been illuminated through a recent survey that not only sheds light on pet ownership in America but also provides a deep dive into the preferences and proclivities of dog owners.

Dog Breeds: A Reflection of Personality and Preference

The choice of a pet, particularly a dog, often reflects personal preferences, lifestyle, and sometimes, even personality traits. The survey reveals that in New Jersey, the German Shepherd emerges as the favorite dog breed. Known for their intelligence, loyalty, and versatility, German Shepherds are often associated with roles in police or military, making them one of the top five most common breeds in the U.S.

Unraveling the Popularity of Dog Breeds

Labrador Retrievers, for years, have retained their position as a top favorite, while French Bulldogs are witnessing a steady rise in popularity. Other breeds like the friendly and intelligent Golden Retrievers, Bulldogs with their distinctive appearance and calm temperament, and Poodles known for their intelligence are also preferred choices. Beagles, with their friendly and curious nature, Rottweilers, which are powerful and protective, are all part of the spectrum of popular dog breeds in the US.

The Significance of Training and Socialization

Regardless of the breed, the article emphasizes the importance of training, exercise, and socialization for these dogs. From hunting and herding to therapy work and guarding, these breeds, when adequately trained, can perform various tasks. Some, like the Bloodhound, Basset Hound, Beagle, German Shepherd, Labrador Retriever, and Belgian Malinois, are also known for their incredible sense of smell, making them useful in sectors like law enforcement, hunting, search, and rescue.

Germany Pets United States


Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

