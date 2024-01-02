en English
Dog Owner’s Close Call with Alligator Sparks Wildlife Feeding Concerns in Florida

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:56 pm EST
Dog Owner’s Close Call with Alligator Sparks Wildlife Feeding Concerns in Florida

On New Year’s Eve, Gwen Cash found herself in a terrifying encounter with an alligator in her residential area of the Everglades, Pembroke Pines, Florida. Cash was merely trying to protect her dog from the aggressive reptile that emerged near the lake they frequented. This sudden, close-quarter confrontation left Cash with non-fatal, yet painful scratches and bruises.

Gator Encounter: A Result of Feeding Wildlife?

Cash conjectured that the alligator’s bold approach might have stemmed from the unhealthy practice of feeding wildlife in the area. Such actions can blur the line between humans and food for these wild creatures, thereby increasing the likelihood of such dangerous encounters. Cash, her dog, and other families residing near Holly Lake now live with a lingering fear for their safety.

The Aftermath: Relocation and Prevention

Cash has taken proactive steps to ensure the safety of her community by seeking the assistance of a professional trapper to relocate the alligator. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) supports her stance, discouraging the feeding of wildlife, particularly alligators, due to its potential to breed comfort around humans and escalate into hazardous situations.

Not an Isolated Incident

Earlier, 74-year-old Suzan Marciano had saved her Golden Retriever mix, Nalu, from an alligator attack at a Florida park. Like Cash, Marciano bore the brunt of the encounter with puncture wounds and required six stitches. Despite their traumatic experiences, both women expressed no regrets in protecting their dogs. The FWC acknowledged an uptick in alligator attacks since 2018, likely due to increased population and development.

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

