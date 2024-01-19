Dog Enjoys Fetch in Snowy Corridor Amid Buffalo's Heavy Snowfall

In the town of Hamburg, south of Buffalo, New York, a peculiar sight was captured on Thursday, January 18. As the area was experiencing heavy lake-effect snow, a dog named Ben was found delighting in a game of fetch. However, this was not your typical game of fetch. It happened in a unique setting, which was a narrow trench excavated in the thick sheet of snow surrounding their home by his owner, Richard Hulburd. The snowy corridor offered a playful passage for Ben, making the game all the more fascinating.

Uncommon Game in Uncommon Weather

The footage of Ben's enthusiastic playtime was shared by Hulburd on his 'weather_buffalo' social media account. Hulburd, known for his weather-related posts, made the best out of the adverse weather conditions. The National Weather Service reported that the Buffalo area was experiencing snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour on the day of the recording. This heavy snowfall led to the accumulation of snow that made the trench necessary for Ben to enjoy his game of fetch.

Buffalo's Snowy Situation

Buffalo, known for its snowy winters, was under the influence of a significant lake-effect snow event. Some areas in Buffalo reported as much as 5 feet of snow. The snow's intensity was such that the Buffalo Bills, the city's professional American football team, called for snow shovelers to clear the stadium. Images of the heavy snowfall were captured and shared, painting a vivid picture of the city's weather conditions.

Bringing Joy in the Midst of a Snowstorm

The video of Ben's jovial time in the snow served as a reminder that joy can be found even in the midst of the harshest weather. It also demonstrated how pet owners can get creative to ensure their pets get the playtime they need, regardless of the weather conditions. The sight of Ben enjoying his game of fetch in the snowy corridor attracted positive attention and brought a bit of cheer to the otherwise frigid and challenging conditions.