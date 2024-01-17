DOE Invests $34 Million in Undergrounding Power Grid Infrastructure

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) has announced the infusion of $34 million into a dozen projects across 11 states with the goal of reinforcing and modernizing America’s power grid. The funds will be used to develop cost-effective, high-speed, and safe undergrounding technologies under the umbrella of the Grid Overhaul with Proactive, High-speed Undergrounding for Reliability, Resilience, and Security (GOPHURRS) program.

Revolutionizing the Power Grid

The initiative aims to advance innovative solutions to overhaul the nation’s grid infrastructure, reducing costs, inefficiencies, and disruptions from extreme weather events. It also seeks to accelerate the adoption of renewable clean energy resources. The projects include groundbreaking approaches such as worm-inspired digging, artificial intelligence and aerial drone solutions, ground penetrating radar, and advances in cable deployment and splicing.

Addressing the Vulnerability of Power Infrastructure

The U.S. power grid, consisting of over 5.5 million line-miles and more than 180 million power poles, is vulnerable to weather-related damage leading to power outages. The process of moving power lines underground, known as undergrounding, can reduce the risk of sparking wildfires and improve system reliability. However, it comes with a hefty price tag. For instance, in California, the cost to underground existing power lines ranges from $1.85 million to over $6 million per mile.

Redefining the Future of Power Infrastructure

The DOE's investment in these projects is a strategic move to not only bolster the resilience of the power grid but also to reduce the costs and increase the speed and safety of undergrounding power lines. The funding will support the development of various technologies, including a robotic worm tunneling construction tool, a mobile sensing platform using radar approaches and artificial intelligence, a hands-free power cable splicing machine, and an artificial intelligence system for processing geophysical survey data. Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm has expressed her support for these innovative approaches, emphasizing the importance of resilience and modernization of the grid.