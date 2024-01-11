DOE Announces Winning Teams of the Community Power Accelerator Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office has announced the 25 winning teams of the second round of the Community Power Accelerator Prize. This competition, part of the American-Made Challenges, is designed to fast-track solar development efforts across the United States.

Empowering Communities through Solar Energy

Each winning team has been awarded a $50,000 cash prize and will progress to Phase 2, where they will participate in further instructor-led courses and hands-on technical assistance. The aim is to refine their proposed community solar project portfolios and prepare them for financing through the DOE’s Community Power Accelerator platform. Successful teams in Phase 2 will also have the opportunity to compete for a substantial cash prize of $200,000 and advance to Phase 3.

A Diverse Range of Solar Projects

The victorious teams represent a wide array of strategies and commitments. Their projects target a variety of sites, including multifamily housing complexes, school rooftops, and municipal and commercial buildings. The teams include new and established entities, nonprofits, minority and women-owned organizations, and partnerships with local governments and educational institutions.

These solar initiatives range from projects that serve low-income communities and focus on environmental and social justice, to those that offer meaningful benefits such as bill savings and workforce development. They also emphasize community ownership, Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) access, and collaboration with housing authorities and workforce training programs. The ultimate aim is to create renewable energy jobs and support community inclusion in solar installation efforts.

Ambitious Goals for Solar Energy

The Community Power Accelerator Prize forms part of the National Community Solar Partnership’s ambitious goal to power 5 million households and create $1 billion in household savings by 2025. The competition is a significant stride towards equitable access to clean energy, particularly for disadvantaged communities. It underscores the DOE’s commitment to utilizing solar energy as a tool for social, economic, and environmental empowerment.