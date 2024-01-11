en English
Energy

DOE Announces Winning Teams of the Community Power Accelerator Prize

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:19 am EST
DOE Announces Winning Teams of the Community Power Accelerator Prize

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) Solar Energy Technologies Office has announced the 25 winning teams of the second round of the Community Power Accelerator Prize. This competition, part of the American-Made Challenges, is designed to fast-track solar development efforts across the United States.

Empowering Communities through Solar Energy

Each winning team has been awarded a $50,000 cash prize and will progress to Phase 2, where they will participate in further instructor-led courses and hands-on technical assistance. The aim is to refine their proposed community solar project portfolios and prepare them for financing through the DOE’s Community Power Accelerator platform. Successful teams in Phase 2 will also have the opportunity to compete for a substantial cash prize of $200,000 and advance to Phase 3.

A Diverse Range of Solar Projects

The victorious teams represent a wide array of strategies and commitments. Their projects target a variety of sites, including multifamily housing complexes, school rooftops, and municipal and commercial buildings. The teams include new and established entities, nonprofits, minority and women-owned organizations, and partnerships with local governments and educational institutions.

These solar initiatives range from projects that serve low-income communities and focus on environmental and social justice, to those that offer meaningful benefits such as bill savings and workforce development. They also emphasize community ownership, Low-to-Moderate Income (LMI) access, and collaboration with housing authorities and workforce training programs. The ultimate aim is to create renewable energy jobs and support community inclusion in solar installation efforts.

Ambitious Goals for Solar Energy

The Community Power Accelerator Prize forms part of the National Community Solar Partnership’s ambitious goal to power 5 million households and create $1 billion in household savings by 2025. The competition is a significant stride towards equitable access to clean energy, particularly for disadvantaged communities. It underscores the DOE’s commitment to utilizing solar energy as a tool for social, economic, and environmental empowerment.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

