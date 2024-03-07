DOE and EPA to Launch $1 Billion Methane Reduction Program for Oil, Gas Sector

In an ambitious move to combat climate change, the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have announced plans to issue a Funding Opportunity Announcement (FOA) in late February or March 2024. This initiative aims to allocate $1 billion in financial assistance awards to projects focused on reducing methane emissions within the oil and natural gas sector. As the world intensifies its efforts to address environmental concerns, this program highlights a significant commitment to mitigating one of the most potent greenhouse gases.

Strategic Areas of Interest

The FOA will target three technical areas of interest (AOI) designed to tackle methane emissions across the entire supply chain of the oil and natural gas sector. From upstream production to downstream end use, the program seeks to address emissions through innovative solutions and technologies. The first AOI focuses on mitigating methane emissions from marginal conventional wells and other assets. The second aims at accelerating the commercialization and deployment of technologies to reduce emissions from equipment such as gas-fueled compressors and flare stacks. The third AOI will support the empirical data collection to accurately characterize and quantify methane emissions across key oil and natural gas-producing regions.

Preparing for the Application Process

With the FOA expected to be released shortly, potential applicants are encouraged to begin preparations now. The application process will be competitive, highlighting the importance of early preparation and collaboration. Applicants are advised to contact Holland & Knight for assistance and begin forming strong teaming arrangements that include a broad range of relevant parties for their region. This proactive approach could be crucial in securing a portion of the $1 billion funding.

Implications for Climate Change Efforts

This funding opportunity represents a significant step forward in the fight against climate change. By focusing on methane reduction in the oil and natural gas sector, the DOE and EPA are targeting one of the most impactful areas for greenhouse gas emissions. The success of this program could lead to substantial reductions in methane emissions, contributing to global efforts to limit temperature rise and protect the environment. Additionally, the development and deployment of new technologies could have widespread benefits, including economic opportunities and improved regulatory compliance for producers.