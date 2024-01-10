en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Automotive

Dodge Bids Farewell to Hemi V8 with Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
Dodge Bids Farewell to Hemi V8 with Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI

In a farewell nod to the V8 engine, Dodge has announced the end of the line for the Durango with a Hemi engine, marking 2024 as its final year. The high-performance SUV brand has introduced a special edition model, the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI, as part of its ‘Last Call’ series. This move mirrors a strategy previously employed for the Charger and Challenger models.

Exclusivity in Numbers and Design

Only 1,000 units of the AlcHEMI will be produced, divided equally among four colors: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray, and White Knuckle. The vehicle does not showcase any performance enhancements over the standard Durango SRT 392, but it does feature exclusive design elements that set it apart. The AlcHEMI flaunts yellow-edged stripes, satin black wheels, yellow Brembo brakes, unique fender decals, and a distinct interior, adding a touch of exclusivity to the model.

Interior Crafted with Precision

The interior of the AlcHEMI is adorned with yellow and silver stitching, a leather and suede steering wheel with an illuminated SRT logo, and carbon fiber accents. The attention to detail in the styling reflects Dodge’s commitment to delivering a unique driving experience. The starting price for the AlcHEMI is $91,390, a slight increase from the Durango SRT 392 Premium model.

Production and Availability

Production is set to commence in April, with the AlcHEMI model expected to arrive at dealerships in May. Potential buyers can locate dealers with allocations of this limited edition model via the Dodge Horsepower Locator website from February. This final edition ‘AlcHEMI’ signifies the end of an era for Dodge, bidding a grand farewell to the Hemi V8 in 2024.

0
Automotive United States
author

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Automotive

See more
13 mins ago
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
A transformation is on the horizon for the electric vehicle (EV) industry, one that promises to address persistent challenges and unlock new possibilities for sustainable transportation. This revolution comes in the form of the Internet of Batteries (IoB), a concept explored in a paper published in the journal Green Energy and Intelligent Transportation on September
Internet of Batteries: A New Era of Innovation for Electric Vehicles
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
34 mins ago
BMW's Munich Plant to Go Fully Electric by 2027, Marking End of an Era
Isuzu Trucks Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in 2023; Sets Sights on Continued Growth
49 mins ago
Isuzu Trucks Achieves Record-Breaking Sales in 2023; Sets Sights on Continued Growth
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
23 mins ago
RAC Calls for Action on Dazzling Car Headlights: A Growing Road Safety Hazard
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
28 mins ago
Pravaig Dynamics Demands New FIR Over Fatal EV Trial Accident in Rajaji Tiger Reserve
Ford Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Failure Risk
31 mins ago
Ford Recalls Over 100,000 Vehicles Due to Engine Failure Risk
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
19 seconds
AAP Leaders' Judicial Custody Extended in Delhi Excise Scam Case
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
53 seconds
Oyo State Governor Enhances Security with Fleet of Operational Vehicles
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
57 seconds
Wellstar MCG Health Ushers in Future of Patient Care with Virtual Nursing Program
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
2 mins
FAMU Rattlers Make History with First Ever Celebration Bowl Victory
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
3 mins
Santiago Ushers In First Palestinian-Chilean Cultural Week: A Move to Strengthen Ties and Awareness
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
3 mins
Dinesh Karthik Appointed as Batting Consultant for England Lions' India Tour
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
3 mins
Saint Louis Billikens vs. Saint Joseph's Hawks: A Battle for Redemption in Atlantic 10 Showdown
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
4 mins
Western Carolina Catamounts vs. ETSU Buccaneers: A Nail-Biting College Basketball Showdown
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
5 mins
RAAPID Files Transformative Patent to Enhance Healthcare Risk Adjustment
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app