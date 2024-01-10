Dodge Bids Farewell to Hemi V8 with Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI

In a farewell nod to the V8 engine, Dodge has announced the end of the line for the Durango with a Hemi engine, marking 2024 as its final year. The high-performance SUV brand has introduced a special edition model, the Dodge Durango SRT 392 AlcHEMI, as part of its ‘Last Call’ series. This move mirrors a strategy previously employed for the Charger and Challenger models.

Exclusivity in Numbers and Design

Only 1,000 units of the AlcHEMI will be produced, divided equally among four colors: Diamond Black, Destroyer Gray, Vapor Gray, and White Knuckle. The vehicle does not showcase any performance enhancements over the standard Durango SRT 392, but it does feature exclusive design elements that set it apart. The AlcHEMI flaunts yellow-edged stripes, satin black wheels, yellow Brembo brakes, unique fender decals, and a distinct interior, adding a touch of exclusivity to the model.

Interior Crafted with Precision

The interior of the AlcHEMI is adorned with yellow and silver stitching, a leather and suede steering wheel with an illuminated SRT logo, and carbon fiber accents. The attention to detail in the styling reflects Dodge’s commitment to delivering a unique driving experience. The starting price for the AlcHEMI is $91,390, a slight increase from the Durango SRT 392 Premium model.

Production and Availability

Production is set to commence in April, with the AlcHEMI model expected to arrive at dealerships in May. Potential buyers can locate dealers with allocations of this limited edition model via the Dodge Horsepower Locator website from February. This final edition ‘AlcHEMI’ signifies the end of an era for Dodge, bidding a grand farewell to the Hemi V8 in 2024.