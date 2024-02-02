DOD in Talks with SpaceX: Starship's Potential for Critical Missions

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) is currently in negotiations with SpaceX, exploring the potential use of the Starship rocket for delicate and potentially hazardous missions. This crucial information was brought to light by Gary Henry, Senior Advisor for National Security Space Solutions at SpaceX, during the 2024 Space Mobility Conference. The DOD's interest in the Starship is not new, as the U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM) has been considering its potential applications since 2020.

The Shift in Operation

Unlike the current practice of outsourcing launch services to SpaceX, the ongoing discussions revolve around operating the Starship as a government-owned and operated vehicle. The initiative would allow the Pentagon to take temporary control of the Starships for specific missions, subsequently returning them to SpaceX post-mission. Consequently, this could potentially expand SpaceX's role with the U.S. military and enhance national security operations.

USTRANSCOM and the Starship

The Starship's potential for rapid global transport of cargo and personnel has not been overlooked. USTRANSCOM, under the leadership of then-commander Gen. Stephen Lyons, expressed enthusiasm about these possibilities as early as 2021. The Starship's potential for quick transportation could prove to be a significant asset in critical situations, saving both time and resources.

SpaceX's development of the Starship is still in progress. A demonstration of its functionality as an orbital refueling platform is a critical step before its planned use in NASA's Artemis program as a moon lander. The Artemis 3 mission, scheduled for no earlier than 2026, is slated to be one of the first major tests of the Starship's capabilities. The success or failure of this mission could determine the future role of the Starship in both civilian and military space operations.