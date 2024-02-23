DMA Industries Drives Innovation with Expansion of BrakeMaster Sensor Line

In the ever-evolving landscape of the automotive industry, one name has recently accelerated into the spotlight for its commitment to quality and innovation: DMA Industries. With the introduction of 17 new brake wear sensors in their acclaimed BrakeMaster line, DMA has set a new standard for automotive and truck applications. This expansion, which includes sensors for high-profile models such as the 2015 - 2019 Chevy Corvette and the 2017 - 2019 Acura NSX, not only broadens the horizons of vehicle compatibility but also promises optimal performance and seamless integration with the original equipment (OE).

Advertisment

Breaking Down the Innovation

The BrakeMaster line's latest additions are engineered as direct OE replacements, ensuring that every sensor fits perfectly and functions as intended right out of the box. This meticulous attention to detail is evident in the silver connectors, OE cable lengths, and a high-performance outer coating that is designed to withstand extreme braking heat and diverse weather conditions. With these new sensors, DMA Industries aims to cover an impressive spectrum of over 29 million vehicles in operation, bringing the total to 264 part numbers within the BrakeMaster line. Such an expansive coverage demonstrates DMA's commitment to meeting the needs of a wide variety of drivers and ensuring safety and reliability on the road.

A Milestone in the Automotive Aftermarket

Advertisment

Based in Loris, South Carolina, and boasting over a million square feet of warehouse space across the United States, DMA Industries is a vanguard in the North American Automotive Parts Aftermarket. The company is renowned for its high-quality, cost-effective product lines, and dynamic work culture. This recent expansion of the BrakeMaster line is a testament to DMA's dedication to innovation and its ability to anticipate and adapt to the evolving demands of the automotive industry. By extending compatibility to models like the 2016-2017 Dodge Viper and trucks such as the Hino 195, DMA not only diversifies its product range but also reinforces its position as a key supplier in the market.

Looking Ahead: The Road to Sustainability

As the automotive industry shifts towards sustainability and clean technology, DMA Industries is not just keeping pace but leading the charge. The comprehensive clean-tech remanufacturing process employed in the development of the BrakeMaster sensors underscores DMA's commitment to reducing environmental impact without compromising on performance or reliability. This approach not only benefits the planet but also offers customers peace of mind, knowing that they are investing in products that are both durable and eco-friendly.

With the expansion of the BrakeMaster line, DMA Industries is driving forward in its mission to provide top-tier automotive parts that cater to the needs of today's drivers while paving the way for a more sustainable future. As the automotive landscape continues to evolve, DMA's innovative spirit and commitment to quality and sustainability position it as a company to watch in the years to come.