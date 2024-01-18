DJI Patent Under Scrutiny Amid Ongoing Disputes with Textron

In an ongoing saga of legal disputes, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd, a Chinese drone manufacturer, finds one of its patents under contestation. The contested patent, titled 'a flight mission processing method, device, and system', is under scrutiny by an individual named Wang Lin. The intrigue intensifies as speculation swirls that Wang Lin might be acting as a proxy for DJI's American competitor, Textron Inc.

Unfolding Patent Warfare

Amidst patent clashes across the United States and China, Textron was awarded a staggering $278.9 million from DJI in a recent US patent litigation. This marked a record-breaking compensation for a patent infringement case involving a Chinese company in the US. The high-stakes legal battle has required DJI to surrender the source codes of its questioned products and saw them lose a jurisdictional fight.

Counter-Attacks and Retaliations

In a countermove, DJI has sued Textron for patent infringement in the US and challenged Textron's patents in China. The patent under dispute, filed in 2014 as a PCT international application with the Chinese patent number ZL201480016276.7, pertains to a method for reproducing flight missions using recorded data. The patent's validity will be tested in an oral hearing scheduled by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on January 24.

Uncharted Legal Terrain

As the crossfire of legal actions intensifies, the international tech industry watches with bated breath. The outcomes of these battles could set significant precedents for future patent disputes, particularly involving multinational corporations. This case has the potential to reshape the landscape for intellectual property rights, possibly redefining boundaries and norms in global tech patent wars.