Arts & Entertainment

DJ Mag and Epic Pool Parties Unite for Miami Music Week 2024

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:38 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 3:54 pm EST
DJ Mag and Epic Pool Parties Unite for Miami Music Week 2024

Renowned electronic music authority, DJ Mag, has teamed up with Epic Pool Parties to orchestrate a series of electrifying events during the much-anticipated Miami Music Week 2024. Spanning from March 20th to March 24th, the Sagamore Hotel on South Beach will play host to the riveting series, which kickstarts with DJ Mag’s annual showcase.

Five-Day Pool Party Fiesta

The series promises to be a five-day extravaganza of pool parties, commencing with DJ Mag’s annual showcase. The first act to grace the stage has been confirmed as the Dutch house duo, ANOTR. Known for their innovative and dynamic performances, their inclusion is sure to set a thrilling tone for the rest of the event. The opening pool party is designed to be a day-long affair, scheduled to run from 1 PM to 11 PM. Additional acts, poised to augment the stellar line-up, will be unveiled in the subsequent month.

Additional Miami Music Week Events

Beyond the DJ Mag and Epic Pool Parties collaboration, Miami Music Week 2024 features a host of other engaging events. Notable inclusions are Defected Miami and Glitterbox, both of which promise to deliver an unforgettable experience to attendees. A special event, headlined by NYC house legend Danny Tenaglia, further fuels anticipation for the week-long festival.

Tickets for individual events as well as five-day passes that grant access to the series of pool parties are currently available for purchase. VIP packages, offering an elevated experience, are also up for grabs.

Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle Music United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

